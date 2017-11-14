Donald Trump Teases ‘Major Announcement’ But On What? Trade, The Mueller Investigation, North Korea?

When it comes to the use of social media, U.S. President Donald Trump is no wallflower. Trump’s use of Twitter, in particular, has become the stuff of legend, and the president usually says exactly what is on his mind. That’s why one of President Trump’s recent Twitter messages has the world’s media scratching its collective head. We are used to seeing President Trump praise his successes and attack his enemies. So when Trump tweets that he will make a “major announcement” on his return to the White House and doesn’t tell us what that announcement is about, you can’t help but wonder why.

As reported by the Independent, President Trump’s cryptic Twitter message said simply, “I will be making a major statement from the White House upon my return to [Washington] D.C. Time and date to be set.” Obviously, President Trump gives no indication as to the subject of his statement, so the world’s media is speculating on its possible content.

On Sunday, ABC News ran a story claiming that Trump will make a statement “on North Korea and the outcome of his week-long trade negotiations across East Asia when he returns to Washington.” They report that Trump told Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he would make “a very complete statement as to trade, as to North Korea as to a lot of other things.”

I will be making a major statement from the @WhiteHouse upon my return to D.C. Time and date to be set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2017

During his visit to Asia, President Trump repeatedly talked about the U.S. trade deficit with China and other Asian countries. Perhaps Trump has cut a deal to reduce that deficit and will announce it when he gets back to Washington.

Of course, there is another topic that was writ large throughout Trump’s visit to Asia, North Korea. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when Donald Trump spoke to the South Korean National Assembly, he appeared to offer North Korea “an olive branch.” North Korea responded by calling Trump a “warmonger” and said they were tired of listening to him “barking.”

President Trump has repeatedly called upon both China and Russia to help with the denuclearization of North Korea, so he could announce a new understanding with those nations over the rogue state.

As President Trump’s tour of Asia draws to a close, his mind will almost certainly be focused on Russia and the Mueller investigations inquiries into the alleged collusion between members of his team and the Russian state. The Mueller investigation has already laid charges against three former members of Trump’s campaign team. It has repeatedly been reported that the Mueller investigation is reaching into the very heart of Trump’s inner circle.

As reported by USA Today, the Mueller investigation has Trump’s former National Security Director, General Michael Flynn, in its crosshairs. Flynn was forced to resign from his post when it was discovered that he had meetings with Russian operatives and that he misled Vice President Pence about the matter.

The Mueller investigation is also looking into Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner’s attendance at those meetings. Kushner and Flynn’s business dealings in Russia and the Ukraine could reportedly lead to them being charged with money laundering.

With the Mueller investigation reaching to the heart of President Donald Trump’s family, he must be wishing that the investigation was over. As reported by Raw Story, one option would doubtless be attractive to President Trump. They claim that President Trump is “laying the groundwork” to fire Mueller if the inquiry gets too close to him. The problem for President Trump is that if Mueller was fired, it would likely be seen as obstruction of justice, and that would probably ensure Trump’s impeachment.

There is one further scenario worthy of consideration. Is Donald Trump about to resign his presidency? President Trump is often compared to Richard Nixon, the president who resigned in the wake of the Watergate scandal. The Guardian even went so far as to say that when compared to Donald Trump, Richard Nixon “looks like a decent chap.” When it became clear that articles of impeachment laid against him were likely to succeed, Nixon resigned.

Could it be that the Mueller investigation is now close enough to President Trump that he will resign to avoid impeachment? It seems likely that we will find out tomorrow when President Trump makes his “major statement.”

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]