Jennifer Hudson is being called out by The Voice viewers after the star threw another shoe at a contestant during the show’s infamous playoffs on the November 13 episode of the NBC talent search. As Jennifer whittled down her team once again, the star was so impressed by contestant Davon Fleming’s performance that she borrowed fellow coach Miley Cyrus’s boot and launched it onto the stage.

As she and Blake Shelton built their teams during the first night of live shows for The Voice Season 13, Davon impressed Jennifer so much with his rendition of Jennifer Holliday’s “I Am Changing” from the musical Dreamgirls that the coach launched Miley’s black patent boot embellished with silver stars in his direction from her red spinning chair.

But while Hudson’s latest shoe throwing – which is just one of the times this season the “Spotlight” singer launched some footwear on stage after an impressive performance – was praised by some viewers tuned in to the NBC show, not everyone was such a fan of Jennifer’s unique way of showing her appreciation.

One viewer tweeted during the live show on November 13 that they “cannot wait” for Jennifer’s time to be up on The Voice after it was confirmed last week that the star will not be returning to the show for Season 14 next year as Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys join the series.

???????????? You know your performance is good when @IAMJHUD is throwing more shoes! #VoicePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WwkD3Y1MRG — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 14, 2017

Another disgruntled viewer then harshly added that they weren’t “sure if I’ve ever hated anyone else as much as I hate Jennifer judging on The Voice #NBCtheVoice,” while @xnecartoon called the incident “insane.”

An equally unimpressed fan then claimed on the social media site that they believed both Jennifer and Miley have both “ruined” the show since they joined Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on the coaching panel in September.

But while not everyone was a fan of Hudson and her shoe throwing as the series went into its first stage of live shows, the star’s unique display of praise for Davon did get a little love from some viewers.

After The Voice tweeted a GIF of the moment Jennifer threw Miley’s boot at Davon, a slew of Twitter users responded to the tweet with high praise for both the contestant and the coach.

“THROW THAT SHOE JHUD!!!” @LeckieRee tweeted in response to Hudson showing her affection, while another tweeted that the moment Hudson borrowed Cyrus’s boot was “awesome.”

“Who’s watching The Voice this season??” asked another fan during the first live show of Season 13. “I’m so happy Jennifer Hudson is on it.”

But while Jennifer’s latest shoe throw got some very mixed reactions from fans, this actually isn’t the first time she’s launched some footwear on stage in a contestant’s direction.

Hudson first threw her own shoe at a contestant during the blind audition stages of the competition earlier this year and later explained during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September that anyone lucky enough to get that reaction should actually take it as a big compliment.

“It is a compliment, at JHUD productions it’s a compliment,” she said on the late night talk show earlier this year when asked about the move. “If you move me enough that I remove my shoe to throw it at you, you have done something just amazing.”

Jennifer then clarified that, to her, throwing a shoe is actually just the same as getting a standing ovation.

Season 13 of The Voice airs on NBC on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]