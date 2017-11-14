Stan Lee Hints A Solo Black Widow Movie, Scarlett Johansson Wants To Reveal Different Sides Of Her Character

Marvel legend Stan Lee recently teased fans with a standalone film for Natasha Romanoff, also known as the Black Widow.

In an appearance at the Supanova Comic Con in Brisbane, the renowned comic book writer seemingly confirmed that a solo movie for Black Widow might be coming soon. According to Comic Book, Stanley sounded positive when asked about the possibility of seeing Scarlett Johansson on her own superhero film.

“One day there will be a Black Widow movie.”

Lee, who became widely known for his superhero creations, appeared confident about the future of Black Widow, especially on the big screen.

Aside from Stan Lee, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi also expressed his desire to see an independent Black Widow film. He even suggested that the movie could have a different approach than the rest.

Apparently, Waititi wants to see Scarlett portraying the character in a lighter way by showing off her humorous side. The famed director added that the Black Widow’s story is known to be very dark and sullen, making it more interesting to see her funny version.

“[I’d like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be.”

Waititi also reiterated that he prefers the underdog, adding that he really enjoys exploring other possibilities in the character’s story.

Meanwhile, Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson previously admitted that she has always been interested in doing a solo movie of her character. The 32-year-old Rough Night star claimed that her character’s rich origin story has a potential to provide a good material for a standalone film.

She also admitted that she feels fortunate to portray the role of Black Widow and build up its character up to this point.

“I think I can now start to peel them away and reveal different sides of her.”

Scarlett Johansson appeared in the Marvel cinematic universe as the feisty superhero in The Avengers, Iron Man 2, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Black Widow is also set to appear on Avengers: Infinity War, which won’t be released until May 4 next year.

So far, it remains unclear when exactly will the Black Widow solo movie take place. Fans of the hit female superhero might have to wait a few more years before finally seeing the famous character in action.

