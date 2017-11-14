‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Treacherously Implicates Abby, Will Adam’s Return Be Her Downfall?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that after Victor (Eric Braeden) bails out Victoria (Amelia Heinle) by buying Brash & Sassy and bringing it under Newman Enterprises, Victoria blames everyone but herself for the company’s failure. But many fans realize that Brash & Sassy’s failure wasn’t only about Billy’s (Jason Thompson) mistakes, it also reflected Victoria’s failures which extend to her personal life.

Victoria’s critics will insist that she has proved herself incapable of managing her company. Her survival now depends entirely on Victor’s (Eric Braeden) undeserved favor. Victor goes out of his way to bail out his favorite daughter from her business woes and despite her failure, Victor brings her to Newman Enterprises and promotes her over Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Victoria demonstrated a shocking lack of graciousness when Abby congratulated her sister despite feeling disappointed about Victor’s decision to make her report to Victoria. Victoria couldn’t resist the temptation to gloat.

Fans have so far overlooked the glaring faults in Victoria’s character under the assumption that her recent flubs and missteps were due to the impact of illness on her personality. Fans will recall that Victoria suffered a trauma to her head during an altercation with Abby and later developed mysterious symptoms that her doctors struggled to explain, although it later turned out that the symptoms were caused by a toxic chemical in her Brash & Sassy facial masks.

While Victoria’s performance might have been impaired by the poisoning, the assumption that her display of recklessness and lack of discretion was due to her illness has to be questioned and the fact acknowledged that her failure with Brash & Sassy could reflect a pervasive mediocrity that forays too often into the realm of gross incompetence.

It is conceivable that Victoria’s critics would be willing to forgive her failures in professional life had she demonstrated redeeming qualities in her personal life. Rather, fans continue to be confronted by the reality of a spoiled rich girl lacking in personal graciousness, prone to immature outbursts and nastiness, and whose sole claim to distinction is being the daughter of an indulgent billionaire.

Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for Wednesday, November 15, tease fans to prepare for the shock of witnessing Victoria attempting, heartlessly and treacherously, to throw her missing sister under the bus. With the FBI conducting an investigation into Newman Enterprises, Victoria drops hints that appear calculated to implicate her sister.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is appalled to witness Victoria’s behavior. She calls Victoria out for trying to implicate her sister in the sex ring scandal.

Victoria treacherously attempts to implicate her sister while other members of the family and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) struggle to put together resources to locate Abby. She suggests that Abby might have knowingly become involved in the sex ring by pointing out that she appeared to have purposefully left with Zack (Ryan Ashton).

Victoria’s supreme selfishness is shown in the fact that her only concern is damage control for Newman Enterprises.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also blasts Victoria for making unwarranted accusations against her half-sister. Together, Victor and Jack raise $5 million as part of efforts to bring Abby back home. Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 14, state that while they consult to work out the details of their plan, the FBI interrupts with a warrant. Newman’s assets are frozen and computers seized.

Yet, Victoria might still redeem herself as her father struggles to recover from the blow dealt by the scandal. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 20 tease that Victoria and Victor fight back after Newman Enterprises is connected to the sex ring. Y&R spoilers state that Victoria makes a bold move.

'Young and the Restless' spoilers: Billy ruined B&S, can Victoria forgive him? https://t.co/6MrECNFzHD pic.twitter.com/4VsoTxY82i — Blasting News (@BlastingNews) November 2, 2017

It appears that she will take it upon herself to respond to the crisis. With Victor reeling under the shock of the scandal, he could find himself relying more and more on Victoria. After having fallen out with his son Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victor is in desperate need of a competent heir to take over the complex and challenging affairs of Newman Enterprises.

The situation has led some fans to speculate that Young and the Restless writers could be setting up the stage for Adam Newman’s return. With Victoria currently Victor’s heir apparent, Adam Newman’s return from the dead could spark a confrontation over who takes over the Newman empire as Victor prepares to retire.

Despite having a soft spot for Victoria, Victor couldn’t be entirely blind to the fact of Victoria’s limited capabilities. This means that if Adam Newman returns, Victor would likely reconsider his decision to hand over control to Victoria.

This could enrage Victoria and spark a vicious war with Adam.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]