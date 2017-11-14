‘Days Of Our Lives’ EP Ken Corday Regrets Killing Will, Producer Shares His Thoughts On Upcoming Scenes

Ron Carlivati changed a lot of things in Days of Our Lives when he became the head writer. Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday revealed his thoughts about the recent changes in NBC’s daytime soap and his expectations about future episodes. He talked about his opinion on the direction the show is taking based on Carlivati’s craftsmanship.

DOOL Under Carlivati

Carlivati teased that Days of Our Lives will be on steroids. The recent turn of events proved Carlivati meant everything he promised. Viewers are excited about the big changes he made, including Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) resurrection. Carlivati also managed to bring back Eileen Davidson to play the role of Susan Banks and Kristen DiMera. Several Days of Our Lives alums are also scheduled to appear on the show over the next months.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Corday called Carlivati a “smart cookie.” According to him, Days of Our Lives’ new head writer brought back sensibility and entertainment to the soap. Most viewers are happy with the recent developments on the show. Corday reveals he did not hear a lot of negative feedback. Although the ratings don’t reflect how happy viewers are with the soap, Corday expressed confidence that Carlivati’s hard work will eventually reflect in the ratings.

Cast Shakeups

According to him, viewers love Sami’s feisty character. He even praised Alison for being fantastic. As for bringing Will back from the dead, Corday revealed it’s something the show did in the past. He admitted killing off Will affected Days of Our Lives.

The fan favorite’s removal caused a huge backlash, and Corday reveals it’s one of the things Carlivati is fixing. Corday confessed his regret over their previous decision, and he is glad to see Chandler Massey back as Will Horton.

#Jarlena is still going strong – and so is #DayofDAYS! pic.twitter.com/t8pvPQucG8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 11, 2017

As for the latest shakeups Carlivati made, such as focusing on Lucas, Corday expressed his appreciation of Carlivati’s work. According to him, the new Days of Our Lives head writer focused on characters fans care about rather than bringing in additional characters that viewers are not invested in.

As for the direction Days of Our Lives will take until the end of the year, Corday teased fresh scenes every week. Eve and Will’s return and the umbrella story involving JJ will bring more stories to the forefront. There will be emotional reunions all over Salem. Theo’s shooting will affect a lot of relationships in town, not just the Hortons and the Carvers.

He also revealed Days of Our Lives scenes are “getting good again.” According to him, the new episodes even intrigued his wife, and she started peeking over his shoulder when he watched it in the evening. As for the outlook for Days of Our Lives, Corday felt certain they will be “on the air for a while.”

[Featured Image by Toby Canham/Getty Images]