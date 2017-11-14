Man Who Left Angry Note To An Ambulance Blocking His Driveway Regretted What He Did As Patient Died

Hassan Shabbir, the 27-year-old teaching assistant who left an angry note on an ambulance’s windshield, breaks his silence amid the bashings he got from many people. The note that tells paramedics not to “block his driveway” went viral, and it was later reported that the patient died.

After the story circulated, Hassan Shabir spoke about what he did and admitted that his actions at that time were “monstrous.” He said that his behavior was appalling, and he felt disgusted with himself when he got angry and wrote the note that he clipped on to the ambulance’s wiper.

Hassan Shabbir’s controversial note reads, “You may be saving lives, but do not park your van in a stupid place and block my drive.”

The responding paramedics of Birmingham’s West Midlands Ambulance Service found the note later and felt very disappointed. They then posted a photo of the note on Twitter and it was quickly shared.

As a result, the medics group was flooded with messages of support for their lifesaving work. On the other hand, the man (still unidentified at that time) who wrote the memo was slammed left and right.

When the media picked up the story, the paramedics narrated that they were left with no choice but to double park outside the Livingstone House, a drug rehab center, because they were rushing to save a 42-year-old resident who was profusely bleeding internally.

Crew alerted an extremely poorly patient to hospital… minimal on scene time, arrived at hospital to find this note… this patient was TIME-CRITCAL. ???????????? @OFFICIALWMAS pic.twitter.com/uGGAC2TUpI — Tasha Starkey (@WMASTStarkey) November 10, 2017

John Hagans, the manager of Livingstone House, told the media that they were totally disgusted by the note and said, “Words fail me. This person deserves to be shamed.” The manager added that the resident’s family had been made to feel 50 times worse after learning about the note.

He further stated that if the person who left the memo knew what was going on inside, he would not have dared to write such inconsiderate message to an ambulance. Hagans revealed that the resident has been with them for three months and he was clean when he suddenly collapsed and vomited blood.

It appeared that the patient died after suffering from an unrelated medical condition. He passed away at the Heartlands Hospital on Nov. 10, a few hours after being rushed to the emergency.

Now, Hassan Shabbir has returned to his teaching assistant job at St. Saviour’s Primary School and apologized to the deceased man’s family. He said that what he did was monstrous but he is not a monster.

“There is no justification for what I did. I am deeply ashamed of my actions, even before I found out the poor man had died. Now I know that it makes it even worse, and my heart goes out to his family. I feel truly sorry and I completely regret what I did,” Shabbir said.

The regretful teaching assistant who lives three doors away from Livingstone House ended his statement by saying, “I have been to pray and ask for forgiveness. I hope the family accepts my apology.”

Finally, on his side of the story, Hassan Shabbir recounted that he went home to switch cars as he had an appointment to go to. However, an ambulance had parked and blocked his way. After waiting patiently for 20 minutes, he snapped and wrote the note.

