Coffee Could Lower The Risk Of Heart Failure A New Study Reveals

A new study indicates that drinking coffee could lower the risk of heart failure, coronary disease, and stroke. The researchers discovered that coffee drinkers would likely lower the risk of heart failure by 7 percent for each cup of coffee they drank per week compared to non-coffee drinkers.

The findings of the study were presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions in Anaheim, California. The study was led by researchers from the University of Colorado, according to Time.

In the research, the team examined the eating patterns and cardiovascular health of over 15,000 people since the 1940s through data taken from the Framingham Heart Study. They were searching for unidentified risk factors for stroke and heart failure using a type of artificial intelligence and a method called machine learning.

In their analysis, they discovered that coffee drinkers who drank an 8-ounce cup each day lessened the risks of heart failure, stroke, and coronary heart disease by 7 percent, 8 percent, and 5 percent, respectively, compared to non-coffee drinkers. About 97 percent of all the coffee drinkers in the study drank between one and six cups of coffee each day. However, the researchers could not determine if the benefits continue at even higher consumption levels.

Meanwhile, Victoria Taylor, a senior dietitian at the British Heart Foundation, said past research indicated that intakes of three to five cups of coffee each day should not affect the risk of developing heart and circulatory disease. She added that more research is needed before they could confidently say how coffee consumption may impact heart health.

Taylor also advised to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, cut down salt, and maintain a healthy weight to lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. In addition, she said that people should focus on their whole diet rather than the amount of individual foods and drinks they consume, as noted by The Sun.

In another study led by experts at Imperial College London, they found that consuming two cups of coffee each day could reduce the risk of premature death. They theorized that men who are consuming two or three cups each day would likely reduce the risk of dying young by 18 percent and women by 8 percent compared to those non-coffee drinkers. This was supported by another study, in which coffee consumption was linked with lower mortality too, according to New Scientist.

[Featured Image by Yktr/Thinkstock]