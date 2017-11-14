The first husband of RHOM Alexia Echevarria has been arrested for possession of 2 kilos of cocaine. Pedro Rosello, the father of Alexia’s two sons, Peter and Frankie, spent much of his marriage to Alexia behind bars, also for cocaine, which is why Alexia says she divorced him. But now Pedro Rosello is facing even more time behind bars because he was caught in the act by the DEA and has to be tried in federal court. RHOM Alexia Echevarria’s ex Rosello has been charged with possession with intent to distribute.

RHOM Alexia Echevarria and her sons have had a rough year as her second husband Herman Echevarria, who was seen on RHOM, died suddenly at age 61. Alexia, her sons, and her step-sons issued a statement about Herman’s sudden passing.

“The Echevarria family is heartbroken over the sudden passing of our patriarch Herman Echevarria this morning. He was a family man, a hardworking businessman, dedicated to helping others and a pillar of his community that was loved by everyone whose life he touched. We ask that you Please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Alexia and Herman Echevarria were married for over fifteen years at the time of his passing.

RHOM Alexia Echevarria’s ex Pedro Rosello was caught by DEA agents as he was trying to unload 2 kilos of cocaine to a buyer who turned out to be a confidential informant who had tipped off the feds. On November 7th, Pedro Rosello, who also goes by the name Louis Mendez, told the man he didn’t know was a confidential informant that he had 5 kilos of cocaine he wanted to unload for $28k.

Rosello explained to the man that he would bring one kilo with him to the meeting, and after the buyer approved it, he would supply the rest. Rosello went to the confidential informant’s house with 2 kilos of cocaine, but the prospective buyer said he wanted to pay later, so Rosello left and was followed by the police.

Police pulled Alexia Echevarria’s ex Pedro Rosello over and had a dog search his car. Rosello then confessed his guilt to the police and was arrested and charged based on the weight of the drugs.

“Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.”

RHOM Alexia Echevarria’s ex was an original member of the Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta drug kingpin organization that supplied cocaine to Miami. Pedro Rosello has been arrested several times for drugs and for having sex with an underage girl. Rosello was allegedly on probation at the time of his arrest.

[Featured Image by Jeff Daly/AP Images]