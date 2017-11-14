Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Richard Sherman Expected To Be On The Trading Block In The Offseason

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman will miss the remainder of the 2017 NFL season after rupturing his Achilles tendon. After suffering a season-ending injury, Sherman decided to remain on the sideline to support his teammates instead of going to the locker room.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootball, Sherman’s decision to stay on the bench could be a major hint about his nearing departure in Seattle.

“It’s possible Sherman decided to stay on the sideline in uniform because he realizes that there’s a chance it will be the last time he ever does that. With an $11 million salary and a $13.2 million cap number for 2018 and a 30th birthday coming on March 30, the Seahawks may decide to move on, with or without an effort to get him to take less money.”

Richard Sherman has been frequently mentioned in various trade rumors in the past months. The Seahawks denied they were actively shopping the veteran cornerback, but admitted they were listening to offers. With his recent injury, it will not be a surprise if the Seahawks make him available on the trading block next spring.

The Seahawks must be worried that Sherman’s performance will be affected by his injury. They may consider trading him before his value goes down. Other superstars like Kobe Bryant and Arian Foster suffered the same injury and were never the same players when they returned.

According to Matt Calkins of Seattle Times, based on the study that looked at five years of Achilles ruptures in the NFL from 1997-2002, the average player took 11 months to return, 50 percent saw a decrease in performance and 32 percent never returned to the league.

A ruptured Achilles tendon is undeniably one of the scariest injuries an NFL player can suffer. However, Los Angeles Chargers former team doctor David Chao believes Seahawks fans shouldn’t be panicking just yet.

“I’d be more worried about him if it were an ACL because with that you’re usually not feeling 100 percent until your second season back,” Chao said. “I don’t see this ending his career. If it were my team, I’d still be excited to have him.”

Dr. Gordon Cohen shared the same sentiment, saying there’s nothing to worry about the veteran cornerback’s overall health and future. Cohen assured that once a tendon has healed, it is as strong or as stronger than it was before.

“Once it’s healed and he’s fully rehabbed, he should be back to where he was.”

The absence of Richard Sherman undeniably has a major effect on the Seahawks’ defense. Bob Condotta of Seattle Times reported that the Seahawks plan to sign Byron Maxwell. The roster spot will be created by putting Sherman on Injury Reserve. Maxwell, a sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2011, is expected to sign a veteran minimum deal.

