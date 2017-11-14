NBA: Cavaliers, Pelicans, Bucks And Wizards Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 104 – 101 from 15 points down in the fourth quarter and 23 points down overall. LeBron James was instrumental in making up for a 23 point deficit by scoring 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Kyle Korver scored 21 points and five rebounds and Dwayne Wade scored 15 points and got eight rebounds. The Knicks were the more aggressive side at the half apparently unhappy with statements by LeBron James about the Knicks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was the main man for the Knicks, scoring 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Cavaliers fought hard, dominating the final quarter of the game and outscoring the Knicks by 43 -25 in the fourth. The New York Knicks are No. 6 in the league table with seven wins and six defeats while the Cavaliers are No. 8 with seven wins and seven defeats in the Eastern conference.

The New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from a terrible first quarter to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 106 – 105. Rajon Rondo made his debut for the Pelicans at defence. The Hawks started strong, scoring 32 -23 and were never far behind, but the Pelicans just managed to the clinch the win at the end. DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, 16 rebounds and made 7 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are No. 6 with eight wins and 6 defeats in the Western Conference, while the Hawks are No. 15 in the Eastern Conference with two wins and 12 defeats.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110 -103. Tyreke Evans scored 27 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Grizzlies, Giannis Antetokounmpo also scored 27 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists for the Bucks. The Grizzlies are No. 7 in the Western Conference with 7 wins and 6 defeats. The Bucks are also No. 7 in the Eastern Conference with 7 wins and 6 defeats.

The Washington Wizards defeated the Sacramento Kings by 110 – 92 after trailing the Kings by 13 points in the first quarter. George Hill scored 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, but it was John Wall who lifted the Wizards scoring 21 points, 2 rebounds and 9 assists.

The @WashWizards win their 3rd straight game behind 21 PTS & 9 AST from John Wall! pic.twitter.com/JFGFwA49K6 — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2017

The Wizards are third in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and five defeats. The Kings are No. 14 in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 10 defeats.