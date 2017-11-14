Jax Taylor Calls Out Derick Dillard, Brings Up Josh Duggar

Even Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules is speaking out and sharing his thoughts on what is going on with Derick Dillard. Derick is on the show Counting On because he is married to Jill Duggar, but he was recently kicked off because of comments he kept making on Twitter about transgender star Jazz Jennings. Jazz has her own show I Am Jazz on TLC. Jax actually went to his Twitter to share his thoughts about Derick after being asked who he was.

Someone went to Jax’s Twitter and asked him who Derick Dillard is and Jax had a response to it. Jax said, “Exactly… I think he needs to preach his s**t to his twisted brother in law before the rest of the world.” Ouch, that is a pretty harsh statement, but he made it pretty clear he isn’t a fan. Jax has made it very clear that he supports LGBT right and has even been part of several different events with Lisa Vanderpump and everyone else who works at SUR.

The reality is that Josh Duggar got the show 19 Kids and Counting canceled and then Derick Dillard got kicked off of Counting On. TLC seems to care about the way that people on their shows portray themselves and won’t put up with it. Jax is on Bravo and they do things totally different there, but Jax is still voicing his opinion on these two and you can tell he doesn’t like them very much.

Right now, as the Inquistr shared Derick has been kicked off the show and hasn’t been filming for a few months. They haven’t revealed yet exactly when he filmed last was, but fans noticed they never saw the birth of his second son with Jill Dillard. So far, Jill and Derick are staying quiet on their thoughts, but they may be doing that to protect Jill’s job with the network. Nothing has been said about her not being able to return.

We had a good Nepal reunion with my friend for some good, legit dal bhat and momos! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear even Jax Taylor speaking out against Derick Dillard? Do you think that TLC will ever give him another chance? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when it returns to TLC.

