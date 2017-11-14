Lena Headey Channels ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Cersei Lannister To Slam Louis C.K. And Fans Can’t Handle It

Lena Headey just channeled her Game of Thrones character Cersei Lannister on social media in calling out shamed comedian Louis C.K. for his statement about sexual assault allegations against him, leaving fans in a Twitter storm.

The 44-year-old English actress went full “Mad Queen” on Twitter after reading the 50-year-old comedian’s statement about accusations of sexual misconduct thrown at him by a recent expose from the New York Times.

According to Refinery29, Headey, who portrays the golden-haired Game of Thrones villain Cersei Lannister, didn’t mince words when she slammed Louis C.K. on Twitter for being “narcissistic” after releasing a statement that admitted to the accusations without an actual apology.

“Louis CK. The words you wrote are a s**tshow of narcissistic c**k soup.”

This sent her followers on the microblogging platform in a slurry of comments, applauding the Game of Thrones star’s bold words against the 50-year-old comedian.

At some point, there were those who came to the comedian’s defense and noted that he did what other men accused of sexual harassment, like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, weren’t able to do: admit their fault.

Unfortunately, Louis C.K. failed to add a critical factor in any apology statement, something that Headey and her supporters pointed out.

He didn’t apologize. FULL STOP. He wrote some stuff that he thought would make people still think he’s funny. He ain’t. https://t.co/ZBOcdTK86I — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) November 11, 2017

Here you go. This is what a real apology would've looked like. We edited Louis C.K.’s “apology” to make it a real apology https://t.co/BYrvq4kvDd via @qz — Mrrwraoh (@mrrwraoh) November 12, 2017

Love you in GoT, but he's hilarious. He was clearly a loser with a weird fetish who found himself in a weird position of power that he didn't understand. He's not the Machiavelli of jerking it. — Texture (@iamtexture) November 14, 2017

Or, we read his statement and can understand what we read. Apologizing for being popular, and he will learn to take his fame more seriously? What kind of person EVER believes strangers want to see his junk?! — Mike Rapp (@mikerapp) November 11, 2017

But they admired him soooooo much. He’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/poGrRRbaZL — Michele Marie Benzin (@MMBenzin) November 11, 2017

Based on the comedian’s statement published by the New York Times, Louis C.K. admitted to committing sexual misconduct acts that were revealed by five women in the expose.

“These stories are true,” he wrote.

However, he also never mentioned anything about being “sorry” or directly apologizing to the women he victimized, only that he ” have been remorseful” of his actions.

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was O.K. because I never showed a woman my d*ck without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*ck isn’t a question,” he continued.

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. I have been remorseful of my actions.”

He also expressed his regret for causing trouble to people who worked with him up to the present, including the cast and crew of his current projects such as Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You, Daddy, the people at FX, and his manager Dave Becky “who only tried to mediate a situation that [he] caused.”

According to Twitter users who commented on Lena Headey’s Cersei-like post, Louis C.K.’s statement had an apologetic tone, which is enough to be taken as an apology.

You read that and didn't think it was an apology? He might not have said the word, "sorry" but he poured out his soul, admitted the stories were real and told of all his regrets. No where in there did I read him attempt any type of humor. But truth be told he's still very funny — Eric (@TheRealEsquared) November 11, 2017

You obviously read either one of the articles going around by Vanity Fair and Mashable talking about 'How CK did not use the word 'sorry' once in his statement'. And bought into the trivia. The statement had an apologetic tone. That's all you need. — ' (@Sidnieth) November 11, 2017

You can still apologize without using the words "I'm sorry" The entire piece he wrote was about feeling awful for his family, the women involved, and the cast/crew of the shows he's working on. THAT'S AN APOLOGY! — JJ Huber (@darthhuber) November 12, 2017

Of course, many still believe that it could have been better if the 50-year-old comedian wrote “I’m sorry” somewhere in his statement and not beat around the bush to explain why he did what he did.

He mentioned four times how admired he is but did not manage to work an unambiguous "I apologize/I am sorry" in somewhere. — Thomas Schulze (@beekowitsch) November 11, 2017

He also kept talking about how much these women "admired" him, an apology isn't supposed to boost your ego. — Naomi MacRoss (@NaomiMac_Ross) November 11, 2017

Do you agree with Lena Headey that Louis C.K.’s statement wasn’t an actual apology? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]