‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Cheated, Hasn’t Seen Baby In A Month

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry finally opened up about her rocky relationship with baby daddy number three, Chris Lopez, during Monday night’s reunion special. Kail, who gave birth to Chris’ son, Lux, over the summer, broke down into tears while talking about the tough time in her life.

According to a Nov. 13 report by Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry opened up to Dr. Drew Pinsky during the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special on Monday. Lowry told the host that her entire pregnancy was “really hard,” and that her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, did help matters much.

Kailyn laid it out for everyone when she revealed that Chris Lopez had not only cheated on her throughout the entirety of her pregnancy with little Lux, but also that he hasn’t seen his son in a month. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that while Chris was involved in the baby’s life at the beginning, things went from bad to worse between the two, and now they currently have no contact with one another.

This is what our saturdays look like ⚽️???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

This is the first time that the Teen Mom 2 star has confirmed that Chris Lopez isn’t in baby Lux’s life. Last month, rumors ran wild that Kailyn Lowry has banned her baby daddy from seeing her youngest child due to issues with physical abuse. Lowry also said that she tried to contact her estranged mother, Suzi, after the birth of her third child, but that she had changed her phone number, and has yet to meet her grandson. Sadly, Kail said that she wasn’t upset about her mother’s absence because she’s used to not having any parents around to support her or help her.

Thankfully, Kailyn Lowry says that she’s not alone when it comes to raising her three boys. In addition to her first two baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, who actively raise their sons, Isaac and Lincoln, the Teen Mom 2 star also has a group of very loving and supportive friends who help her whenever she needs an extra pair of hands, or just a break.

What are your thoughts on Kailyn Lowry’s sad confession about baby daddy Chris Lopez during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special?

[Featured Image by Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]