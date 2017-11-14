‘Long Island Medium’ News: Theresa Caputo Talks About Problems In Her Marriage To Larry

In previews for Long Island Medium all season long, Theresa Caputo has been teasing that there are issues in her marriage with Larry. On tonight’s episode, Theresa talked about it a bit. She went to her Instagram before the show to tease it letting fans know that tonight was a rough one on her.

On this episode, Theresa was seen working out with her trainer, but her husband Larry also works out there, too. He seemed really proud of how great she has been doing. Larry said he has seen a big change in Theresa. She is actually going to be competing in a deadlift competition in just a few weeks. Larry admits that she is 50 and he doesn’t want to see her get hurt. When she did the competition, Larry was there to cheer her on. She may not have won, but she beat her personal record.

At the very end of the episode, Theresa Caputo sat down with her friend Sandy for lunch. They have been friends for eight years. This is when Theresa talked a bit about her marriage and what is going on. She simply said that work is great. There are other things in her life that aren’t as great, though. Theresa says that the relationships in her life have suffered because of her job and that things are hard. She went on to say her “kids are great.” When her friend asked about Larry, she said “it’s all right.” She went on to explain that it is “hard” and that “things are a little, there’s a strain there.” Theresa explained that since the last season of Long Island Medium, their relationship has changed. She says right now are “not so great times” and she lays in bed wondering how this happened to them. Theresa doesn’t feel like the issue is her work or one specific thing, but instead, stresses have got to them. She admits they have both changed and are not happy.

Fans are wondering if Theresa Caputo is still married, but the Inquisitr shared recently that she posted on her Instagram and shared a picture of her wearing a wedding ring. It looks like they are still together at this time.

Do you feel like Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry will be able to work through their issues? Could you imagine these two getting a divorce? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Long Island Medium when they air on Mondays on TLC.

[Featured Image by Theresa Caputo/Instagram]