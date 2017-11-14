Actor Tom Sizemore, best known for the film Saving Private Ryan, was thrown off the set of the movie Born Killers in 2003 for reportedly molesting an 11-year-old girl. Sizemore was forced to leave the set of Born Killers in Utah after the girl told her parents that Tom Sizemore had fondled her. The child’s parents decided not to press charges against Sizemore, but the actor was not allowed to return to the Utah set. Months later, Sizemore finished his part in the film on a set in Malibu.

A dozen cast and crewmembers confirmed that Tom Sizemore was indeed told to leave the set of Born Killers. The child actress, now 26, has asked that her name not be revealed as this is the first time the molestation has been mentioned in the press. She says that she prefers not to discuss the incident at this time, but says that she has hired a lawyer to consider legal action against Sizemore.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to over a dozen people who worked on Born Killers who confirmed the story of why Sizemore was kicked off of the film set back in 2003. Stephen Rice, Tom Sizemore’s agent gave a brief comment on the even by saying “Our position is ‘no comment.”

Hollywood gives him a TIME OUT? They don't call the POLICE? Tom Sizemore Was Removed From Movie Set for Allegedly Violating 11-Year Old Girl https://t.co/TDxO9Q1SaL via @thr — Original Pechanga (@opechanga) November 13, 2017

After Tom Sizemore was told to leave the set of Born Killers, rumors spread and the cast and crew were understandably shaken. Sizemore was thought of as a notorious Hollywood bad boy with a rap sheet and a history of time behind bars. But even though Sizemore has charges of drug use and battery against women on his record, he had never previously been charged with molestation. His most famous arrest came when Sizemore was charged with physically abusing and stalking Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss.

The molestation allegedly occurred during the shooting of a family holiday scene which required the 11-year-old girl to sit on the lap of Tom Sizemore. Later the girl told her parents that while she was sitting on Sizemore’s lap, he either rubbed the girl’s vagina and/or inserted his finger according to production manager Cassidy Lunnen.

“The girl was so young it was unclear to her and [later] her parents what had actually taken place and if it was intentional or not.”

Actress Robyn Adamson who played Tom Sizemore’s wife in Born Killers remembers watching a scene that required just Sizemore and the girl. She remembers that the girl was wearing a flannel nightgown and that there was something off about her in that scene.

“At one point her eyes got just huge like she could’ve vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was.”

Catrine McGregor was the casting agent who had chosen the 11-year-old girl to play a small role in Born Killers. McGregor was called the day after the incident by the girl’s agent who said that the mother told her what had happened with Sizemore.

The information came out when the mother took the child swimming, which was reportedly her favorite thing. After putting on her bathing suit, she got upset according to the mother.

“When the girl put on her bathing suit, she told her mother that it reminded her of the day before, in an upsetting way — that the bathing suit’s contact against her felt like what happened when the man [allegedly Sizemore] had put his finger inside her.”

According to cast and crew on Born Killers, Tom Sizemore had already been troubled on the set by showing up to work drunk or high. Production assistant Roi Maufas said that there was no doubt that the girl was telling the truth about what happened with Tom Sizemore.

“We all thought, ‘That fu**ing sleazebag.’There was never any doubt. He [Sizemore] was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high.”

The parents reportedly spoke to the police about Tom Sizemore, but ultimately they decided not to press charges because they thought that it would ruin her acting career. After Sizemore finished shooting Born Killers, he was sentenced to a year and a half in prison in the Heidi Fleiss case. Several people from the cast and crew of the film said they remember being happy Tom Sizemore was going to jail, even if it was for something else.

Do you believe that Tom Sizemore molested the 11-year-old on the set of Born Killers? Are you shocked that the police didn’t do anything?

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]