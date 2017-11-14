‘One Tree Hill’ Creator Mark Schwahn Accused Of Sexual Misconduct As Several Stars Share Their Thoughts

One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn is the latest person to be accused of sexual misconduct. Us Magazine shared the details of what is going on and what he has been accused of doing now. Audrey Wauchope, a writer on The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, started out the accusations on Twitter, but she didn’t name Mark. The thing is enough people have spoken out and responded to her now that it is obvious that is who they are talking about.

Audrey talked about a time she was with Rachel Specter, her writing partner. This is how it all started out.

“When I was 29 my writing partner @RachelSpecter and I were hired as staff writers. To say we were excited was an understatement. To say we left that job demoralized and confused is also an understatement. One of the 1st things we were told was that the show runner hired female writers on the basis of their looks. That’s why you’re here — he wants to f—k you”

She explained that they would sit on couches and that women would try not to sit next to him. She also shared that sometimes men would sit next to him as if they were trying to protect the women. Audrey went on to say that he would give massages and pet their hair, but a lot more went on that aren’t her stories to tell. Since this job, she will tell people that she doesn’t like to be touched.

Audrey said that the day before her writing partner was supposed to get married, he shut the door and asked if she still wanted to do it. She also shared that he showed men on the staff nude photos of a woman he was having an affair with at the time. Another accusation was that when they had a sexual harassment seminar he didn’t even show up for it.

The only shows that Audrey and Rachel have worked on together were One Tree Hill and Cougartown. She tweeted raving about how great everyone on Cougartown is, which was a way of confirming who she was talking about in these messages.

Sophia Bush wasn’t quiet. She spoke out saying, “For the record. I stand with Audrey. @audreyalison #BurnItDownSis. And to the bad guys? Yeah. #F—kYourSorry cc @HilarieBurton. I have the courage. I’m just taking a tip from Uma Thurman and waiting for my rage to burn off a little bit before I choose to share more than a few words. Thank you for the support.” It sounds like she has a story to tell, but it might not be about him. Bethany Joy Lentz sent Audry a thank you for speaking out.

Hilarie Burton also spoke out saying, “Hey girl. Count me in. Burn it down, sis. Love your bravery. I back your play 100%. Let’s talk. Xo.” It really does sound like there is a lot more that could come out if people want to start telling stories. That isn’t all that she said, though. Hilarie made sure everyone knows that she was abused when she shared #metoo. Recently she wrote, “It leaves a Mark.” Then she responded to that tweet with, “I chose my words carefully. Xo.” It looks like she wants everyone to know she was talking about a Mark.

India de Beaufort also spoke out. She was only on the show for a bit. She says a showrunner asked her to come to his house in the middle of the night in her underwear. India wasn’t happy about it.

Right now, Mark is working on the show The Royals which airs on E!. So far, nobody from this show has said anything, but this story doesn’t seem like it is over just yet.

What do you think of Mark Schwahn of One Tree Hill being accused of sexual misconduct? Do you feel like this is just the start of this story? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]