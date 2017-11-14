It was a very exciting weekend for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who celebrated the pregnancies of sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kardashian threw a lavish baby shower on Saturday to celebrate the impending arrival of her third baby with husband Kanye West. The couple is expecting a child via surrogate, who is reportedly due for labor this winter.

According to CNN, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star held the baby shower at her home in Bel Air, California. Her mansion was adorned with beautiful cherry blossoms, providing a scenic backdrop to her private tea party. Kardashian posted photos and videos of the event on social media. The party was attended by her family and close friends, including model Chrissy Teigen, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare.

A day after Kardashian’s baby shower, her little sister, Kylie Jenner, threw a party of her own. Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. When she attended Kardashian’s cherry blossom fest, Jenner sported a massive diamond ring, sparking rumors that she’s already engaged to the “Butterfly Effect” rapper.

A source told People that 20-year-old Jenner hosted the baby shower at her Hidden Hills mansion. Unlike Kardashian’s soiree that was heavily documented on social media, Jenner’s pajama party-themed gathering was kept low-key and out of the public eye.

Kylie driving to Kim’s baby shower???????? 11/11/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Another insider said that Jenner’s entire family attended the last-minute party. Close friends of the Life of Kylie star was also in attendance. The makeup mogul is reportedly having a baby girl and is expected to give birth around February of next year.

Jenner’s pregnancy continues to keep fans on the edge as none of the members of the famous reality TV family has come out to confirm the reports. Last week, however, doubts about buzzed-about pregnancy started to rise after the young entrepreneur posted a photo of junk foods and a tampon while going on a road trip with her sisters.

A source later revealed to Hollywood Life that Jenner intended to include the tampon in her Snapchat story to keep people guessing about her pregnancy. The source added that Jenner enjoys the attention she gets from people being curious about her pregnancy and that she’s “having fun teasing people.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]