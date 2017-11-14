Pregnant Kylie Jenner Baby Shower Held In Secret? Reality Star Disguised It As A ‘Pajama Party,’ Says Report

Did pregnant Kylie Jenner have a baby shower in secret despite not confirming that she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott? Speculations are now running high as a new report suggests that the reality TV star organized a baby shower in the guise of a “pajama party” at her backyard early on Sunday.

According to E! News, the 20-year-old rumored mom-to-be held a private baby shower with some 30 people at her backyard on Sunday morning in a pajama-themed brunch. Based on their insider information, the alleged baby shower was also filled with pink stuff just like the one her older sister, Kim, threw for her third child with Kanye West via a surrogate.

“It was a huge production with hundreds of pink roses that looked like a wedding,” the unnamed source told E!.

“There were pink rose petals scattered around the pool and the posts to the tent were all wrapped in pink roses. There was also a big wall of pink flowers and a little stage.”

On top of that, Kylie Jenner baby shower guests, who weren’t identified in the article, had been given pajamas and slippers to wear before they enjoyed a wide array of breakfast food selection ranging from waffle and omelet, to cakes and sweet desserts.

“The food was very elaborate and there was a lot to choose from,” the eyewitness added.

There were also games and quizzes as well as a craft table where the guests collaborated to create something special to celebrate the day.

“Each guest signed in and left a note for Kylie. People gave toasts and talked about what a great mom she will be during brunch. Kylie was sitting front and center listening as people spoke. She got gifts from Babies ‘R Us, some large gift baskets with books and clothes wrapped in cellophane and a lot of diapers.”

Kylie Jenner’s baby shower seemed to have been well-planned based on E! News’ insider account, something that a source cited by People confirmed. In fact, the second outlet revealed that the soiree for Kim Kardashian’s third child was the “last-minute” thing.

On top of that, the outlet noted how the 20-year-old makeup mogul’s “pajama party” was very similar to her 37-year-old sister’s baby shower in 2015 when she was expecting her second child, Saint West.

Despite numerous reports claiming that she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, Kylie has yet to confirm if she really is pregnant. Even so, rumors keep swirling about her alleged pregnancy, suggesting that she is expecting a baby girl and is due in February 2018, based on a report from Us Magazine. Her wardrobe change had also been a notable evidence cited by several outlets in the pregnancy rumor mill as she had been wearing a lot of baggy clothes lately.

Still, it is best to take this additional information on the matter with a grain of salt until official confirmation from the parties involved have been released.

Do you think a Kylie Jenner baby shower really happened? Sound off in the comments below.

