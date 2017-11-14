Annie Niewenhous Fairbanks: 39-Year-Old Holistic Doctor Killed By Husband Jason – Facebook Users Float Theory

A tragic murder-suicide that involved a family of four has turned into a heated debate on Facebook. As reported by AZ Central, 39-year-old Jason Fairbanks shot and killed his 39-year-old wife, Annie Fairbanks, along with their two children. Jason and Annie were parents to a 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Jason shot his family before turning the gun on himself on Friday afternoon in north Scottsdale.

According to Zillow, homes in the area near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thunderbird Road – where the Fairbanks Family lived – range into the millions of dollars, which is essential, because Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, said that the couple was experiencing financial problems. However, theories floating around the world wide web aren’t focusing on the financial struggles that may have contributed to Jason shooting and killing Annie and their children in the two-story stucco house within the quiet upper-middle-class neighborhood.

Instead, articles from websites like Health Nut News are promoting the theory that holistic doctors are being targeted. AZ Central reports that Annie was a holistic nutrition doctor and a Master CHEK Practitioner. As a result, Fairbanks’ Facebook page is being filled with comments that are floating the theory about holistic doctors being a threat to conventional medicine. Others are writing their dismay over the fact that Annie’s Facebook page has become the center of a conspiracy theory debate.

Jason didn’t arrive at work and that’s when a colleague went to the Fairbanks’ house and found the bodies. The couple owned a firm named Macrotherapy in Scottsdale, which specialized in physical therapy and rehabilitation. Jason’s Facebook page listed the medical facility as his place of work.

Jason’s sister had kind words to say about her brother. Laura Fairbanks called Jason a protector who flew all the way home from college in order to protect his sister from a boy who was giving her problems, only to jump right back on a flight to return to school. Laura said that Jason wasn’t a bad person, but a guy who loved his family and worked hard to provide for his family. Laura admitted the family didn’t have the fast flow of money coming in like they wanted.

Although they had a strong bond growing up, Laura said that she wished Jason would have reached out for help. As for her sister-in-law, Laura called Annie a person who was constantly smiling.

