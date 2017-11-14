The wait continues for The Winds of Winter, which is probably one of the most delayed novels in literary history. The sixth novel of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series hardly needs an introduction, especially since its delay has been well-documented by the author’s fans. However, it looks like Martin has no intention of keeping the readers waiting for too long. It has been reported that the writer intends to complete the final two books of ASOIAF before taking any other projects in the future.

People have been hoping for news about The Winds of Winter release date for a very long time. After all, the novel was expected to be published ahead of Game of Thrones Season 6 so George R.R. Martin could reveal the truth about Jon Snow’s supposed death in the fifth season. Unfortunately, two seasons have passed and there is still no sign of the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book. But is it possible that Martin is focusing so intensely on the novel that he has no time for other projects?

Gardner Dozois may have confirmed that the author is keeping his schedule clear for The Winds of Winter. The long-time collaborator of George R.R. Martin recently participated in a Reddit AMA where Dozois revealed he will not be working with Martin until after A Song of Ice and Fire is completed.

“George and I have agreed we’d like to do Old Moon or Old Luna and maybe others, but all subsequent collaborative anthologies with him have been put on hold until after he finishes his novel series.”

This is certainly good news for ASOIAF fans who have been worried that the seventh book, A Dream of Spring, will never see completion. After all, it has been noted that George R.R. Martin decided to play a minor part in the development of the Game of Thrones spin-off shows and will only be an editor for the Wild Card series. Hopefully, this means that The Winds of Winter release date will be announced by the end of the year while the seventh novel will be released by 2020.

But what are the chances that The Winds of Winter will be published ahead of Game of Thrones Season 8? It looks like HBO is willing to delay the premiere of the final season so George R.R. Martin can finish his book first. The series is set to air in 2019.

