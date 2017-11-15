‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Reveals The Only Reason For Him To Quit The CBS Show

Mark Harmon has been a part of NCIS since day one, and he is definitely one of the main reasons why the CBS show is such a huge success. Although the Certain Prey actor has faced unending rumors about him leaving the hit series due to his alleged frail condition, he recently revealed the only reason for him to officially quit.

The 66-year-old actor has been bombarded with exit rumors for years but his return in NCIS Season 15 as Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs slammed all the previous claims. In fact, Mark Harmon shared that the only reason for him to quit the popular American action police procedural television series is when he feels that the staff have already lost their purpose and passion.

“Right now our writers are all very up and excited. You can see it on their faces,” Mark Harmon told TV Insider. “Now, if I ever witness them walking into the writers’ room with their heads down, feeling they’ve done it all, that would be the time to say, ‘I think I’m done here.'”

The veteran actor noted that he still feels a positive atmosphere, so it is safe to say that NCIS is certainly not throwing in the towel anytime soon.

Mark Harmon also shared his excitement for Maria Bello (Jack Sloane) being a part of NCIS Season 15. “She’s not just a great actress. She wants to be with us. That says a lot,” he said.

Gibbs and Agent Sloane chat in the elevator in the latest #NCIS: https://t.co/YtfDRqXaoy pic.twitter.com/wYwoGMd5rP — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) October 18, 2017

Despite all the whispers and speculations of his exit, Mark Harmon’s fate on NCIS was seemingly confirmed by Maria Bello’s arrival. Earlier reports revealed that although their characters will have a rocky start, they will eventually form a special bond.

With this newly added concept to Mark Harmon’s character, it just goes to show that his purpose is still definitely far from over. Although the addition of Maria Bello’s character will definitely add more spice to Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ life, her arrival is not the main reason why the actor is still a part of NCIS Season 15.

The truth of the matter is that Mark Harmon is still under contract. However, if he is indeed suffering from a serious illness like previous reports claimed, there is a high chance that changes in the script could be done for him to get an earlier break.

Mark Harmon has yet to comment on his alleged health issues.

Catch Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 15 every Tuesday on CBS at 8 pm.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]