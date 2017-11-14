MLB Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton To Red Sox Trade Nears, Jackie Bradley Jr. ‘A Main Trade Chip’ In A 3-Team Deal

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has been frequently mentioned in various trade rumors in the past months. Since the offseason started, four MLB teams have reportedly expressed interest in adding him to their team. These include the Boston Red Sox, New York Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton may only consider waiving his no-trade clause for a contender, making the Phillies an unlikely trade destination. The Giants and the Cardinals emerged as the most consistent pursuer for Stanton since last summer. However, Boston may end up stealing the home run king after a Major League source revealed that talks between the Red Sox and the Marlins involving a trade for a slugger is heating up.

One of the major issues in any deal involving Giancarlo Stanton is his expensive contract that extends until 2028. However, the Red Sox are reportedly willing to enter the luxury tax hell if it means acquiring a superstar like Stanton.

“The Red Sox, meanwhile, are prepared to increase payroll, even to the point of exceeding the luxury tax threshold. Red Sox owner John Henry and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski confirmed as much last week.”

To proceed with the deal, the Marlins and the Red Sox may consider finding a third team to facilitate the trade. Timothy Rapp of the Bleacher Report suggests the New York Giants, who have a strong interest in making a move for Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

“And if the Red Sox do make a move for Stanton, Bradley could either be a trade chip in a three-way deal or bring back a few prospects if they move some of their talented young players in a deal with the Marlins.”

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Giants consider Jackie Bradley Jr. as one of their many outfield options. However, his availability via trade will only be determined once the Red Sox are decided to add a power-hitting outfielder. Rapp believes Morosi’s second sweet is about Giancarlo Stanton being a potential target for the Red Sox.

Having a no-trade clause in his contract, Giancarlo Stanton has the right to veto any deal involving him. Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said that they are open to the possibility that Stanton will insist to stay than play elsewhere. However, Hill also revealed that the Marlins know which teams Stanton would accept in a trade.

Should Giancarlo Stanton waive his no-trade clause for the Boston Red Sox? Share your opinion in the comment box below.

[Featured Image by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images]