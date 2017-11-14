Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Tonight? Semifinals Results

The couples on Dancing with the Stars 2017 were fighting for a spot in the finals next week, as five couples remained heading into tonight. After a night of performances on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 tonight, the results were handed out, but who got voted off Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight? Find out the semifinals results on DWTS tonight below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, the six remaining couples took on two new routines. They started with a new couple’s performance and finished it up with trio dances, as previous champions and finalists came back to dance with the couples. Despite injuries from both Lindsey Stirling and Victoria Arlen, they both made it through both performances and through the eliminations. It came down to Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson and Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke in jeopardy of going home, but it was Terrell and Cheryl being sent home.

Tonight was another night of two dances from the couples. The first routine had the professional dancers picking a song that represented the celebrities. The judges were being tough on these couples, as we did not see one perfect score in the first round of dances. However, we had some close calls, as both Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold and Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas both scored 29 out of 30 points.

The final five take on some iconic #DWTS numbers! Who's ready? pic.twitter.com/kp6eUu563z — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) November 13, 2017

Speaking of Lindsay Arnold, she was hurt during rehearsals on Sunday and there was a possibility of her not being able to dance tonight. That was not the case, as she had her pain meds and was able to dance.

For the second routines, the couples had to give their interpretations of iconic dances from seasons past. They had to perform the same dance style and to the same song as the original couple did, but with their own twist on it. As expected, it did give another night of epic performances and the judges loved it, including a perfect score for Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold.

After all was said and done, it was time for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to reveal those results. The two couples in jeopardy of going home tonight were Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson and Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy. In the end, it was Victoria and Val eliminated tonight.

