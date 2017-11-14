‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Thinks Javi Marroquin Is Dating Briana DeJesus Out Of Spite

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a bit suspicious about why her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, decided to date her MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus, when he could have found someone, anyone, else to enter a relationship with. Could it be that Javi initially started to date Briana to hurt Kailyn?

According to a Nov. 13 report by Hollywood Life, sources close to Kailyn Lowry reveal that she “can’t help” but think that Javi Marroquin may have started up a romantic relationship with Briana DeJesus out of spite. The insider goes on to state that there are “millions” of girls in the world, but Javi decided to date Briana, which he knew would garner a ton of publicity.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans know that Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have been friends for years after meeting through MTV. However, their long distance relationship isn’t convenient for the pair. Javi lives in Delaware, while Briana resides in Florida. While they live thousands of miles apart, they have been making time to see one another. Over the weekend, Marroquin and DeJesus were together. They posted photos on social media together and even posted a video of them dancing in the club.

The source goes on to say that every time Kailyn Lowry sees a photo of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars together on social media or reads a story in the media about them it’s like a “knife to the heart” for Kail and it’s “driving her crazy.”

While there have been plenty of rumors surrounding Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Javi Marroquin, including reports of a backstage argument between Kail and Briana during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Lowry recently took to her Twitter account to tweet a cryptic message. After Marroquin and DeJesus posted photos and videos of their time together over the weekend, the MTV star wrote, “Happy looks good on yaaa,” which some fans believe may have been about Javi and Briana.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Javi Marroquin wanted to reconcile his relationship with Kailyn Lowry after their split. They even went to Marriage Boot Camp to see if they could work through their issues. However, Kailyn seemingly didn’t want to reconnect. The couple divorced earlier this year, and Javi confirmed he was dating Briana in October.

