‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vivian Alamain’s Dramatic Return, Why Is She Back In Salem?

Vivian Alamain is not a name that Days of Our Lives fans will ever forget. She spent many years tormenting her fellow Salem residents with her dark and twisted schemes. Vivian’s flair for the dramatic and over-inflated self-image always made her fun to watch as she maneuvered and manipulated to get what she wanted.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised, now is the time to stop reading.

November sweeps are upon us and Ron Carlivati is bringing out all the stops. With a few big storylines running simultaneously, Vivian Alamain will be soon be showing up in Salem. Days of Our Lives spoilers tell fans to expect no fanfare or announcement but rather a surprise grand entrance when she returns to Salem.

Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that spoilers for Days of Our Lives say the whole reason Vivian Alamain is back in Salem for a very specific reason. She has returned, with her sights set on revenge. The big question is who will she be targeting? She has had a beef with several of the Salem residents in the past, but with Vivian, it would be hard to say it was that simple.

Her long-time enemies are Kate, Maggie, and Victor. Vivian had problems with several others, however. Carly Manning, Melanie Jonas, and Chloe Lane. It could be any of them or even someone new that has caught her attention.

Whichever way the storyline goes, Days of Our Lives fans can expect drama, over-the-top and twisted plots, and flair like they haven’t seen since Vivian left. Ron Carlivati is sure to unleash her full force. Spoilers say that she will be behind some of the most scandalous events in Salem. Vivian will be sure to bring fear to some of the fine folks of Salem.

Vivian did leave town on good terms with a handful of people, however. One was Brady after he rescued her. With the direction Brady has been moving in since his split from Nicole, spoilers tease that the two may do some work together. So far, there is no word how closely involved the two may become.

[Featured Image by Toby Canham/Stringer/Getty Images]