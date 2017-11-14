Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Will Reveal Baby Bump On Family’s Annual Christmas Card, But Not Kylie Jenner

All fans of the Kardashians have anxiously been waiting for both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to reveal their baby bumps and confirm their pregnancies. However, both of the ladies have been teasing fans with extra baggy clothes and selfies of their faces only. It looks like that is all about to change when the annual Kardashian Christmas card is revealed, at least for Khloe Kardashian.

According to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian will finally reveal her baby bump when the Christmas card is published. Their source claims that Khloe is happy and loving pregnancy life, so she is ready to show the world her baby bump.

“Khloe is hugely pregnant and is wearing baggy sweatshirts all the time in public, but privately she’s super proud of her belly. Khloe looks great, really happy during her pregnancy, but Kylie has been totally the opposite.”

However, the same cannot be said for Kylie Jenner. Their source claims that Kylie has been hiding out and not enjoying pregnancy life.

“Kylie is hiding out. She really doesn’t do much at all. She’s so used to posting sexy selfies that she doesn’t know what to do with herself.”

Of course, the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, is behind all this madness with when is the right time to announce the pregnancies and reveal the baby bumps.

“Kris is orchestrating everything about the pregnancy news, she’s a genius when it comes to exploiting everything in the family.”

While everyone is waiting for the baby bumps to be revealed, neither of the ladies have yet to confirm their pregnancies. Sure, the baby bump would prove that, but simply saying they are pregnant would do that too.

Pretending to be very girly this afternoon pic.twitter.com/jDSTl9CxcC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 12, 2017

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She has been fighting baby bump rumors for a while now. The latest scandal came from an Instagram video for a new pair of sunglasses for D I F F Charitable Eyewear called the Koko. There was no sign of a baby bump in that video, so fans started wondering if Khloe was even pregnant. Radar Online said the baby bump will be revealed soon with that Christmas card.

On the other side of things, Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Kylie recently posted a series of pink photos on her social media accounts, which got fans in an uproar. Hollywood Life reported that Kylie has been dropping subtle hints for months now, but the stream of pink photos had everyone thinking that Kylie was having a baby girl.

New YouTube Video is Live on the Kylie Cosmetics channel & on my app! Watch me and @khloekardashian try on all her @kyliecosmetics collaborations ????#KokoKollection A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

With no confirmation by Khloe Kardashian or Kylie Jenner, do you think either of them are actually pregnant?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]