Sessions Expected To Appoint Special Counsel To Investigate Hillary Clinton

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked senior level prosecutors to evaluate evidence involving the sale of Uranium One and financial dealings of the Clinton Foundation, with an eye toward appointing a special counsel to investigate the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

The announcement could be made as early as Tuesday when Sessions appears before the House Judiciary Committee.

Sessions’ request was revealed in a Fox News exclusive earlier today. Fox obtained an email written by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd that included the information about the marching orders the attorney general gave to the senior prosecutors.

The scope of the investigations into Clinton will likely also cover her emails, which were a source of controversy throughout her presidential campaign, whether former FBI Director James Comey acted improperly when he announced on July 5, 2016, that the email investigation had turned up nothing that could be used to indict Clinton, the funding of the Trump dossier and former President Bill Clinton’s Tarmac meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Sessions has been under considerable pressure recently to begin an investigation of Clinton.

In a joint letter posted today on Fox News, Congressmen Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, called on the attorney general to appoint a special counsel.

“Why won’t the attorney general, the person with the visibility and responsibility to answer these questions, do his job?”

The congressmen ended their letter with a call for Sessions to do what they consider to be the right thing.

“It’s time for Jeff Sessions to name a special counsel and get answers for the American people. If not, he should step down.”

One problem facing Sessions was his promise to Congress in January that he would recuse himself from any investigation into Hillary Clinton’s actions during the election since Sessions was an adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign.

That pledge reportedly angered Trump, but not as much as Sessions’ agreement to recuse himself from anything having to do with the investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Over the past several weeks, Trump has tweeted on a regular basis that the Russian investigation is “fake news” and that the attorney general and the FBI need to do something about “Crooked Hillary.”

The Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are expected to ask Sessions about possible investigations into Hillary Clinton Tuesday, while Democrats are likely to focus their questioning on recent revelations that Sessions failed to mention other Russian dealings during earlier congressional testimony.

[Featured Image by Patrick Semansky/AP Images]