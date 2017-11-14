‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Wants P6 To Play Rough, Anna Connects Andre’s Absence To Twin Mystery

General Hospital spoilers reveal tense encounter in Port Charles as the twin mystery heats up. This week, Jason (Billy Miller) and Patient 6 (Steve Burton) will go all out on Operation Drew. Since the twins share the same DNA, they need to find who Drew is.

Jason’s Solution

With the truth about Drew’s existence out in the open, General Hospital spoilers tease Jason is determined to reveal Patient 6 is the missing twin. Since Jason has a twin, it wouldn’t be unusual for Monica (Leslie Charleson) to care for Patient 6. The twins may be scrambling to prove who’s who but she can have enough affection for both.

Jason will continue to feel desperate in proving he is not Drew. Carly thinks Patient 6 should exert more effort to reclaim his name and win over Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers reveal Carly (Laura Wright) will launch a plan into action. She thinks Patient 6 is not exerting enough effort to win this fight. Sonny (Maurice Benard) will help Patient 6 with the search for evidence proving Jason is Drew, but Carly will try to rally more people to take Burton’s side including Sam (Kelly Monaco). Patient 6 will take a stand on the issue. In a conversation with Sam, he revealed her children are the most important. He wants to respect the life Sam chose and force his way into her life. As usual, Carly will meddle with his affairs.

With Carly and Sonny in his corner, the fight to be Jason Morgan is just beginning.

The Andre Connection

Anna (Finola Hughes) will not be happy about the mystery behind Jason’s identity. The fact that Jason has a twin will be a shocking revelation. To make matters more interesting, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will tell her about Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) APB. Andre could shed some light on the ongoing investigation, but he skipped town. Anna will realize Andre knows the secret of the twin’s identity.

Previous General Hospital spoilers teased Anna’s involvement in this mystery. She could be holding on to a crucial evidence without her knowledge. Franco destroyed the evidence. It seems like Franco wants to protect his interests too even if it means getting in the way of the truth. General Hospital spoilers tease it will not be easy for Franco to reveal everything he knows because he thinks the revelation will be a threat to her future with Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

Valentin’s Affairs

Valentin’s woes will not end soon. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will team up with Cassandra. Unemployment will push Nelle to do Cassandra’s bidding, and she will be more than willing to do it if it involves Valentin. She doesn’t have a good relationship with the man. Spoilers reveal Cassandra will exploit Nelle’s vengeful nature to keep Valentin under control.

General Hospital spoilers tease Valentine (James Patrick Stuart) will explain his involvement with Cassandra to Nina. He will reassure his wife that it’s strictly business. However, he will not tell Nina he will be working with Anna too. General Hospital spoilers reveal this could cause issues in their relationship later.

