Blake Shelton Pens Emotional Note For Deceased Brother, Thanks Fans For Sixth No. 1 Album

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is experiencing mixed emotions as he celebrates the news that his new album, Texoma Shore, has reached No. 1 in the charts as he reminisces over the loss of his older brother 27 years ago.

Blake, 41, shared an emotional post on Twitter to pay homage to his late brother Richie Shelton, who was only 27-years-old when he died. Richie was involved in a car accident on Nov. 14, 1990 in Ada, Pontotoc County in Oklahoma. Blake was only 14-years-old at the time.

“Lost my brother 27 years ago today,” Shelton wrote.

“I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever.”

Shelton said that Richie’s death ushered a realization within him. According to Blake, losing a brother who was so young helped him understand “that life is precious.” Blake also realized that “right now” is the perfect time to do things that you’ve always wanted to do.

“There is no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it,” Blake said.

“We still miss you, Richie!!”

The vehicular accident that killed Blake Shelton’s brother also claimed the lives of Richie’s girlfriend, who was driving the car when it hit the back of a bus, and her 4-year-old son.

THATs how we celebrate a new record Nashville!! #TexomaShore ????: @jeffjohnsonimages A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Blake and Richie are half-brothers, Radar Online reported back in 2014. Richie is the son of Dorothy Shelton, Blake’s mother, and Ronnie Musgrove, her first husband. Ronnie supposedly divorced Dorothy after he found out that his wife had an affair with Dick Shelton, who later sired Blake.

Dorothy reportedly changed Richie’s name to Shelton as a form of revenge on Musgrove, who died in 2004. Richie didn’t get to see his real father during his younger years, but when he found out about Musgrove later in his short life, Richie tried to visit him and his grandmother, Pauline, as much as he could.

When Blake became a country music star, his father Dick told him that he should write a song for his late brother. Blake did and the song, “Over You,” which his then-wife Miranda Lambert performed, won Song of the Year at the 2012 Country Music Awards.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Despite the anniversary of the family tragedy, Blake is enjoying the fruits of his labor as his latest album, Texoma Shore, reached No. 1 in Billboard’s Top 200 Albums this week. This is the sixth time that Shelton has had a No. 1 album in his career, and the eighth straight time that Blake is on the chart.

“I can’t believe that 17 years into making records and my fans are still so supportive,” Blake said. “I mean a No. 1 album? When I think it can’t get any better, it does – thanks to them. I love you all!”

The rumored People‘s Sexiest Man Alive 2017 is also enjoying life with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The two met on the set of The Voice and have been together for two years now. Rumor has it that Blake and Gwen are trying for a child of their own. Blake and Gwen also sing together in one of Stefani’s songs in her new Christmas album.

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images]