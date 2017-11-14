‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Joey Johnson Return To Salem? Stephen Nichols And Mary Beth Evans Give Hint

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Joey Johnson (formerly James Lastovic) might be back. During the Days Of Days event this past weekend, actors Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans talked about the soap opera. During the interview, the topic of Steve and Kayla Johnson’s son came up. They gave an indication of whether fans will see the Salem resident after he serves his prison sentence.

At the Days Of Days event, She Knows had the opportunity to talk to the stars of Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that Joey Johnson might be coming back. Stephen Nichols said with confidence that he will return. After he blurted that out, Mary Beth Evans added that they hope so. Either she was trying to prevent her on-screen husband from spilling a big casting secret, or Nichols is just that confident about Joey’s return.

When James Lastovic left the NBC soap opera, the exit storyline involved Joey killing Ava (formerly Tamara Braun). The incident happened a long time ago, but Steve and Kayla convinced him to keep quiet. However, Joey struggled with keeping such a big secret. He was emotionally tortured, which led to reckless behavior and bad decisions.

When Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) came to town, it made things even worse. It turned out that he was Steve and Ava’s biological son, making Tripp and Joey half-brothers. Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Joey would endure even more inner conflict. Eventually, he couldn’t take it anymore and chose to confess to the crime. It was an emotional scene, especially during his final conversation with his mother, Kayla.

Fans hope that after Joey gets out of prison, he will return to Salem. However, it depends on whether his character is written back into the scripts or not. It is unknown if James Lastovic will reprise the role, or if there will be a recast.

Prison will change Joey, as fans can imagine. The last time Steve talked about his son, he mentioned he was doing well and “hanging in there.” It seems that Joey paying for his crime will allow him to be free of his demons. However, incarceration can change people in other ways, both good and bad. Fans will just have to wait and see what kind of man Joey is when he returns to Salem.

Would you like to see Joey Johnson on Days Of Our Lives again? Should James Lastovic return to DOOL, or would you prefer a recast?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]