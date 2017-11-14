Meghan Markle And Patrick J. Adams Leaving ‘Suits’ After Season 7?

With the second half of Suits Season 7 coming up on USA Network, it looks like these could be the final episodes with Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams on the show. Rumors are going around that both Markle and Adams will be leaving Suits behind once the seventh season wraps up.

According to Deadline, co-lead Patrick J. Adams is not expected to continue as a series regular on the popular legal drama. Suits has not been renewed for an eighth season yet, but Deadline is reporting that it is likely. Along with Adams, it looks like fellow original cast member and co-star Meghan Markle is looking to exit Suits after Season 7.

As of right now, all of the contracts for the Suits original cast members are up after Season 7. Because of that, both Adams and Markle would have fulfilled their current obligations by finishing out Season 7. While these rumors go around, both USA and Suits producer Universal Cable Prods. declined to comment.

The rumors surrounding Adams leaving Suits after seven seasons on the Toronto-based series started a couple months ago. Adams was a young actor in the business when he got his big break on Suits, as he was cast as the co-lead opposite Gabriel Macht. In the first season, Adams landing a Screen Actors Guild nomination. A lot has changed in Adams’ personal life, as he was recently married to Troian Bellisario from Pretty Little Liars. Deadline states this is why Adams is contemplating starting a new chapter in his life by leaving the show.

As with Adams, a lot has been going on in Meghan Markle’s personal life since joining the show. For the past year or so, Meghan has been in a relationship with Prince Harry. They have been fighting engagement rumors the past few months, so this move could confirm those rumors and a move to England.

Suits helped establish Markle as a television star. On the show, Markle plays Rachel Zane, who has been closely linked with Adams’ Mike Ross since the show premiered. If they left the show together, it would make perfect sense for fans of the show. Aaron Korsh, creator of Suits, told Deadline that the long-postponed wedding between Rachel and Mike could happen in the final episodes of Season 7.

Markle and Adams would not be the first original cast members to leave the show, if they do. Last year, Gina Torres left the show as a series regular. She has returned since their for a few guest spots, but it looks like she is getting a spinoff series of her own. Korsh talked about this and the contract extensions with Deadline.

“They all have things going on in their lives, we’ll see what happens. This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives. When Gina left, I could not have predicted that the way her life was going. She loved being on the show, and we loved having her on the show, that’s why we’re doing the spinoff. I would never have guessed that she would want to leave early but she did, and it ended up working out. Even though she left early, look at how often we still see Jessica throughout season six and seven. I’m going to let what happens happens and hope it all works out.”

So, do you think Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams will be leaving Suits?

