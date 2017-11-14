‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will And Susan Grow Closer, Can Sami Save Him?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the current week reveal that Will Horton will continue to lean on Susan Banks. As DOOL fans saw during the Nov. 13 episode of the NBC soap opera, Will finally came face to face with his mother, Sami Brady, and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis. However, he doesn’t remember them at all, and he’s now calling Susan his mom.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, Will will be a bit shaken after his run in with Sonny and Sami. While Will only believes what Susan is telling him, he doesn’t think much of Sami and Sonny’s claims. In fact, he doesn’t even question Susan’s accusations. This week, as things get even more complicated with Sami and Sonny in town, Will and Susan will grow even closer as mother and son, but DOOL fans know that Sami won’t let that continue.

Sami will continue to fight for her son, but Will won’t budge. As his real mother tells him that Susan has brainwashed him, Will will push back and defend Susan, the woman he believes to be his loving mother. It is still unclear what Susan’s motives are for bringing Will back from the dead and brainwashing him to believe that he is her own son, EJ DiMera. It seems that things will get even weirder when Will is made to believe that Sami used to be his wife.

Although Will doesn’t remember anything about his past life in Salem, Days of our Lives fans are looking forward to the moment when his memories do come rushing back to him, and there is a good chance that Will’s young daughter, Arianna, could have something to do with helping him remember. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sami will mention Ari and it will seemingly strike a chord with Will. However, Susan may have her hooks too far in him for him to fully let go and entertain the possibility that he may actually be Will Horton and not Susan’s son, EJ DiMera.

What are your thoughts about Will and Susan’s bond on Days of our Lives? Do you think it will be easy to get him away from her after she’s brainwashed him?

