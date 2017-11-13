‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Welcomes New Baby Girl Palmer Corrine Wimberly, See The First Photo

Cameran Eubanks just welcomed her first child with husband Jason Wimberly. As she and her co-stars, including Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, and Craig Conover, continue production on the upcoming fifth season of Bravo TV’s Southern Charm, Cameran Eubanks has officially ventured into parenthood.

On Monday, November 13, after proclaiming days prior that she was past due and trying all of the wives tails in hopes of giving birth, Cameran Eubanks confirmed the birth of daughter Palmer Corrine Wimberly, who arrived on Saturday, November 11.

“Palmer Corrine Wimberly touched down 11/11/17 at 8:37 am. 7 pounds 3 oz 20 inches long. Wildest experience of my life! Jason is recovering and doing well,” she wrote on her Instagram page, along with the first photo of her baby girl.

As fans of Southern Charm likely know, Cameran Eubanks was on the fence for years about whether or not she wanted to have kids with her husband and even told him before they married that she may never want kids. Then, after attending therapy sessions in hopes of getting the bottom of her questions about whether kids were the best thing for her, Cameran Eubanks announced her pregnancy amid Season 4.

While Cameran Eubanks has become more open with her private life on the show in the years since Southern Charm first began, her husband, Jason Wimberly, has not yet been seen on the show and doesn’t have any plans to make any appearances in the future.

Prior to the announcement about her new baby, Cameran Eubanks treated her fans and followers online to a series of photos of her daughter’s nursery and in the caption of the photo, she revealed she had designed the room by herself. She also revealed that she was well aware that her baby would “p*** and s**t” all over the place.

Cameran Eubanks and Jason Wimberly tied the knot in Charleston, South Carolina in April 2014 surrounded by their family, friends, and a few Southern Charm stars.

To see more of Cameran Eubanks and her co-stars, including Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Whitney Sudler-Smith, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 5 when the show returns to Bravo TV next year.

[Featured Image by Rebecca Miller/Bravo]