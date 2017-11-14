Melania Trump Approval Rating: CNN Poll Reveals Popularity Of First Lady Is Growing

The latest approval rating for Melania Trump is good and has increased over the past few months. At the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency, the public was slow to warm up to his wife as the first lady. As the months progressed, she was seen at more events and has shown an interest in battling the opioid epidemic, helping hurricane victims, and following through on her anti-bullying initiative.

According to a CNN poll taken from November 2 through November 5, survey participants were asked a series of questions about the Trump administration and how they viewed specific individuals. 48 percent have a favorable opinion of Melania Trump, a four-point jump from September when 44 percent had a favorable opinion of the first lady.

The CNN poll shows that of the 48 percent who have a favorable opinion of Melania Trump, 52 percent were men and 44 percent were women.

34 percent of the participants revealed seeing the first lady in an unfavorable light, with 28 percent of the men and 39 percent of the women feeling that way.

Those who had no opinion of Melania Trump in the survey was 16 percent, with 20 percent of the participants being men and 17 percent being women.

Melania Trump has by far higher numbers in the approval rating poll than President Donald Trump. Only 38 percent expressed having a favorable opinion of the president while a whopping 59 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

The approval rating for Donald Trump continues to drop in each survey published. His administration is a mainstay in scandals and Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation into Trump’s campaign possibly colluding with Russia is top in the headlines each day.

Melania Trump breaks away from her husband — and it only makes her more beloved https://t.co/a80c0jjVZT pic.twitter.com/swSzdo8LDA — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 12, 2017

Melania Trump, on the other hand, is making herself more accessible and embracing her role as first lady far more than she was. As Business Insider notes with news of the latest approval rating for Mrs. Trump, she’s breaking from her husband in a number of ways and it’s no doubt helping in her appeal to the masses.

When Mrs. Trump was skewered for fighting bullying while her own husband is one of the worst offenders, the White House defended her platform. Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communication director, said in a statement that Melania Trump is “independent and acts independently from her husband.”

