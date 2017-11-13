‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Take Italian Vacation After Wrapping Show’s Final Season

It’s officially a wrap! Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have finished recording the last-ever season of their hit, beloved HGTV show, and to celebrate the end of an era, the married couple took a much-needed Italian vacation.

The Huffington Post is reporting that the Gaines patriarch and matriarch didn’t spend their Italian vacation sightseeing or enjoying the food and sights, or even enjoying each other (said with a nudge and a wink!). Rather, the Fixer Upper hosts spent the first night of their Italian vacation doing something every parent can appreciate: sleeping!

“We both slept for 15 hours and missed breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of shopping with friends, but that rest felt good! Florence, you’re beautiful,” said Joanna.

Later, it was revealed that the two slept for a total of 15 hours before continuing on with the rest of their trip — and, certainly, they’ve earned it. In addition to wrapping Fixer Upper for the last time, the couple have been enjoying the success of their Waco-based Magnolia Market, their thriving bed-and-breakfast (which is already overbooked by several months!), and their recently released Hearth and Hand line exclusively for Target, which is also proving to be a rousing success for the couple.

But while the couple has experienced a lot of success with their latest ventures, Fixer Upper — whose final season will air beginning on November 21 — will not be part of the couple’s portfolio. While the rumors were certainly abounding about why the couple were no longer going to star on the show, Chip Gaines put those rumors to rest when he addressed them once and for all.

In his memoir, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, Gaines wrote that he and Joanna had to make a choice between their family and their other ventures, and the show. Gaines said that he and Joanna were “shocked” that the show grew as fast as it did, and while they appreciated the opportunities that the show offered them, they were more concerned about how it was ultimately affecting their family.

