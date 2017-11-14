‘Tekken 7’ Adds Noctis From ‘Final Fantasy XV’ As New DLC Character In Spring 2018

Tekken 7 is getting a new contender for its King of Iron Fist Tournament: Noctis from Final Fantasy XV. He joins Akuma from Street Fighter as a guest character hailing from another series. The FFXV-themed DLC pack featuring Noctis and his trusty Engine Blade is scheduled for a spring 2018 release.

The news comes as Tekken 7‘s eSports schedule for the year concluded in San Francisco with the Tekken World Tour Finals. Korean fighting game player Qudans won the 2017 title, with no confirmation of a 2018 World Tour from the publisher as of this writing. In the immediate future, producer Katsuhiro Harada and game designer Michael Murray confirmed the development team’s working to improve reported issues with input lag.

Such improvements may be particularly useful before Noctis is brought in as a playable character, as his fighting style involves summoning his Engine Blade in the blink of an eye to quickly transition from simple punches and kicks to sword-slashing attacks.

Before Noctis enters the fray, another new DLC character is joining the Tekken 7 roster. Fatal Fury villain Geese Howard is scheduled to make his guest appearance sometime this winter. His iconic fight music and Geese Tower are also planned for the additional content release.

The first Tekken 7 DLC pack was made available for purchase in August. It brought back the old school bowling mini-game from the Tekken Tag Tournament days with a new “Ultimate Tekken Bowl” mode. More costumes were also featured in the pack, including outfits from popular rhythm game The Idolmaster and several looks from the film Tekken: Blood Vengeance.

Noctis continues to be quite the game-hopping jetsetter, with a current crossover event featuring the world of Assassin’s Creed Origins ongoing in FFXV through January 2018. Racing fans recently got to give Noctis’ sweet ride, the Regalia, a spin in Forza 7, too. He’s not the only Final Fantasy character to make the jump over into a fighting game, though, as Cloud from Final Fantasy VII joined the Super Smash Bros. roster on Wii U and 3DS not too long ago.

To get an early look at how Noctis Lucis Caelum handles in Tekken 7, check out the first gameplay footage in the reveal trailer below.

Tekken 7 has reportedly sold more than two million copies on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since its debut in June.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment/Square Enix]