Angelina Jolie Split Reportedly Changes Brad Pitt, As Revealed By Romances With Three Stunning Women

Brad Pitt reportedly is a changed man in the wake of Angelina Jolie’s decision to file for divorce. Pitt is rumored to have gone from a married dad with somewhat of a temper to a single dad who’s more than ready to mingle. With not one, not two, but three different beautiful women on Brad’s current dating dance card, it’s become increasingly intriguing to keep up with Pitt.

Brad Pitt New And Improved Version Of Sexiest Man Alive?

People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” repeatedly, Brad Pitt is rumored to have immersed himself in opportunities to date following his split from Angelina Jolie. But it’s not just his dating life that reportedly has changed. Pitt’s personality allegedly has changed as well.

Life & Style reported that Brad Pitt was portrayed as an “alcoholic with an anger problem” soon after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. However, Brad seems to have transformed himself, rumored to be the result of Pitt’s very active dating life.

“These days, [Brad Pitt] isn’t letting [Angelina Jolie’s] antics get him down — and it may be due to the fact that he’s dating again!”

As evidence of how Brad has changed as a result of dating all these gorgeous women, the publication reported that Pitt was experiencing challenges in planning holiday events. Angelina and Brad have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

An insider alleged to the publication that Pitt has experienced issues with changed plans. But rather than lose his temper, Brad reportedly took the changes calmly. He simply thanked Angelina Jolie for keeping him informed, according to the insider.

Who Is Brad Pitt Dating?

Trying to keep track of whom Brad Pitt is dating right now requires a scorecard, however. The magazine reported that Brad is “smitten” with a British actress. Only 21-years-old, Ella Purnell portrayed young Angelina in 2014’s Maleficent. Pitt also cast her in his upcoming Starz series, Sweetbitter.

An insider told the magazine that the young British beauty is extremely flattered by the attention that Brad is giving her. Ella reportedly has confided in her pals that Brad has always been her top “celebrity crush.”

But has Pitt’s revolving door of dating ushered out a 21-year-old actress so that royalty could enter? Brad also is reported to have found a new love in 31-year-old Monaco princess, Charlotte Casiraghi. Pitt is rumored to be moving on with his new princess. The busy father of six hasn’t stopped with royalty and youth, however.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has forgiven Brad Pitt for dumping her to woo Angelina Jolie. As the Inquisitr reported, Jennifer Aniston and Brad are rumored to be taking a second chance at love together as her marriage to Justin Theroux fizzles.

Brad Pitt Thanksgiving Plans Feature Girlfriends And Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Brad Pitt may find himself with a challenging question of with whom to spend the holidays. Will Brad arrange with Angelina Jolie to partake of turkey with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings despite the alleged challenges?

Life & Style speculated that Pitt could end up spending the holiday with his youngest girlfriend.

“Maybe Brad will spend the holidays with his rumored new crush, 21-year-old British actress Ella Purnell.”

But an insider quoted by the magazine cautioned that Pitt is being careful about getting too serious too fast. Spending a holiday with Ella may be seen as taking their romance to the next level too quickly.

So will Brad try to get an invitation to visit Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, playing the third wheel at their Thanksgiving dinner table? Will Pitt toss out the traditional turkey and continue his alleged romance with royalty? Tell us your views below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix]