Bush 41 Accused Of Groping 16-Year-Old Girl — H.W. Apologizes After ‘Nice Ripe Squeeze’ Allegation Surfaces

George H.W. Bush’s name has surfaced as yet another iconic figure facing allegations of inappropriate behaviors today with a minor. He joins a growing number of some pretty important men who are facing allegations that are saturating the headlines today. One of the latest claims of inappropriate behavior involving a minor was made about Bush 41, who is accused of groping a teenager’s butt during a photo op that took place in Woodlands. Texas, back in 2003. Roslyn Corrigan was 16 at the time George H.W. Bush posed next to her in a picture at the Texas CIA office for a gathering having to do with her father’s work at the time.

The picture taking went fine until he allegedly slipped his hand down from her waist and grabbed her rear end giving it “a nice ripe squeeze,” Corrigan said. This mortified the teen who said that she was “only a child” at the time. This allegation is not an isolated incident, Corrigan makes the number six accuser to point the finger at Bush 41 for his alleged roaming hands.

She explained how her initial reaction was one of “absolute horror,” but what do you say to a former president of the United States? She didn’t know what to say so she stood there stunned as the event went on as if nothing happened. She didn’t say anything, but she is today.

Social media is not excusing Bush 41 when it comes to these allegations because of his age. Some have opted to file him under a “creepy old man,” as he “has been doing this for years #BushLegacy,” writes one Twitter user.

Hey GOP! Bush Sr gropes 16 yr old. GOP endorses pedophilia? BBC News – George Bush Snr 'groped 16-year-old girl' during 2003 photo op https://t.co/gW8ApsA82N — PeepsUnited (@peepsunitedwisc) November 13, 2017

Women have slowly come out with allegations about Bush 41, who has now apologized today for groping the 16-year-old girl, according to MSN News today. It wasn’t long after the news of the allegations surfaced when Bush 41 sent out a public apology for his alleged actions. Bush sent this statement via spokesman Jim McGrath who said the following.

“George Bush simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he offended during a photo op.”

It seems some of the other alleged incidents were reportedly done during a photo op as well and one was as recent as last year. Time Magazine reports New York-based actress Jordana Grolnick claimed Bush groped her in August 2016 during a photo op. She was backstage at a Maine theater where she was performing when Bush came backstage with Barbara Bush and the cast gathered for a group photo.

Time reports actress Heather Lind was the first to come out to allege she’d been groped by Bush 41. Lind said he was in his wheelchair and he groped her from behind with his wife standing right next to him. This too allegedly occurred as they posed for a photo, one for the AMC show Turn: Washingtons Spies promo. This was back in 2013. Lind wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side.”

[Featured Image by Eric Christian Smith/AP Images]