‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Confesses A Secret, Is JJ Shooting Theo Her Fault?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for November sweeps revealed JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) would accidentally shoot Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). That happened last Friday, however, there are more people involved than just the detective and the victim. Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) is partially responsible. In a new promo clip released on Twitter, Kate confesses her secret.

As fans recall, Kate asked Theo to go on an undercover mission. He did as she asked, but had to keep it a secret from everyone, including Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). When JJ was alerted there was a break-in on the docks, he went to investigate. It led to a chase on foot and Theo ended up getting shot. It was only after JJ went to the body that he recognized it as his girlfriend’s little brother. Head writer Ron Carlivati told Soap Opera Digest that the umbrella story will affect nearly everyone in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kate will blame herself for the shooting. In a promo clip, she is emotional and talks to Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) about her guilt. She confesses her secret. She explains Theo’s mission and she had him secretly working on a project for her. She will admit that it is because of her that Theo Carver was at the warehouse. Due to her assignment, it led to him getting shot. Kate did try to call Theo to call off the mission. However, it was too late and he never got the message.

When Kate informs Andre of the details, he is shocked. The promo clip doesn’t reveal what he says next. Will she end up telling the police about her part in the incident? Or will Andre help Kate cover her tracks to protect DiMera Enterprises? Will they let Chad know the details? He is extremely close to Theo and made a promise to Abe Carver (James Reynolds), who is also the mayor of Salem. It is already known that Abe will react with rage. However, will Chad also lose control and lash out at those he feels is responsible?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad will blow up at Andre, blaming him for Theo’s injuries. It is possible that Andre will try to deny he is involved, but at the same time, cover up for Kate. However, secrets and lies always come out in Salem. It is just a matter of time.

Do you think JJ shooting Theo Carver is Kate’s fault on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]