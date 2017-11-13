‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack-Victor Put Up $5 Million For Abby, FBI Puts A Hold On Newman’s Money

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, November 14, reveal that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) pool their resources and agree to pitch in $5 million apiece to get Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott Grainger (Daniel Goddard) home safely. Just when ready to take action, the FBI shows up with a warrant and confiscates their computers and puts a freeze on Newman’s finances.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) suggests that Abby went willingly with Zack (Ryan Ashton) and wondered whether she did it for attention. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor explains that Zack isn’t the man he once believed, adding that Scott claims he framed him for murder. Victoria cannot believe that Abby and Victor would trust someone capable of prostitution, kidnapping, and killing someone.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria finds it hard to believe that Abby didn’t know anything about the sex ring. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack are offended by Victoria’s comments and order her out of the room.

Jack thinks Victoria is using Abby as a diversion from her own scandal with Brash & Sassy. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley and Jack question Victor on why he shamed Abby in public by appointing Victoria COO at a party that was supposed to be for Abby’s achievements. Victor refused to rationalize his decision to the Abbotts.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) orders Victoria to apologize for implying that Abby knew about the sex ring. Nikki adds that Abby would never do that.

Nikki orders the men, Jack and Victor, to come together and form a plan to get Scott and Abby back. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack and Victor agree to put up $5 million each for their safe return.

Just as Jack and Victor were making a plan to get Abby back, the FBI barges into Victor’s office handing him a warrant. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the FBI cited Newman Enterprises’ association with the sex ring as the reason for the warrant. They seize the company’s computers and freeze their assets.

Can Newman Enterprises recover from the sex ring scandal?

