Watch Cavs Vs. Knicks 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

The NBA schedule brings the Cavs vs. Knicks live stream online and TV coverage on Monday night as both teams are going for a second-straight win. The Cavs are still trying to even out their record as they’re currently 6-7 for the season. Meanwhile, New York has been one of the early surprises to start the season with a 7-5 record. Can LeBron James and the Cavaliers bring them back down a notch with a win tonight? Here’s the latest preview of tonight’s game including odds, start time, television channels, and live streaming details.

Over their last five games, the Cleveland Cavaliers have gone 2-3 as they continue to try to rebound from their poor start to the season. Just a few days ago, they won at Dallas, defeating the Mavericks 111-104. Kevin Love had 29 points and 15 rebounds, while LeBron James added 19 points and 11 rebounds to help out. Dwyane Wade had just three points in 15 minutes off the bench while Derrick Rose was sidelined due to his recent injury.

The New York Knicks are 4-1 over their five-game stretch with a 118-91 win against the Sacramento Kings their most recent outcome. Kristaps Porzingis has stepped up to become the star of the team now that the Carmelo Anthony era has officially ended. In the win over the Kings, Porzingis tallied 34 points on 11-for-21 shooting which included a 4-for-6 rate from downtown. Former Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter added 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Courtney Lee scored 20 points.

Despite having the home court advantage again for this particular matchup, New York will be the underdogs tonight. The Knicks are four-point underdogs on the point spread and +170 to +195 on the moneyline for various sportsbooks. The visiting Cleveland Cavaliers are currently priced anywhere from -200 to -225 with tonight’s over/under points total sitting at 221.5 points for the complete game. Bettors may want to keep in mind that New York has gone 4-1 against the spread over their last five games, while Cleveland has been just 3-7-1 ATS.

For Monday night’s game, the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The televised coverage will be featured for current NBA League Pass subscribers who are in “out-of-market” regions. For the Cleveland viewing region, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) will have the TV coverage. In New York, it will be MSG Network providing the live telecast.

Knicks vs. Cavs live streaming is available through several sources. In Cleveland viewing regions, Fox Sports Go website and mobile apps will have coverage. In New York, the MSG Go website or compatible apps will have the live game feed. Outside of those regions, it’s NBA League Pass service for season subscribers. The game can also be purchased individually for a low price to stream online. More details are available at the LeaguePass.NBA.com website.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]