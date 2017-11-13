‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Supports JJ’s Decision To Shoot, Forced To Fire Him Anyway?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ Deveraux’s life is going to fall apart following his tragic mistake. As DOOL fans saw on the Nov. 13 episode of the NBC soap opera, JJ shot Theo Carver believing he was an armed criminal, and now Theo is fighting for his life. Sadly, the misunderstanding will also leave JJ fighting for his job, family, and girlfriend.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, newly appointed police commissioner, Hope Brady, will be furious when she learns that one of her detectives has made a devastating mistake. Hope has already given JJ a bit of a pass in the past when he pulled a gun on Ben Weston in an interrogation room, and now things are much worse for the Salem police officer.

Hope will be forced to grill JJ about the details of the shooting, and the young officer will be have to relive the heartbreaking events of the night all over again. As Hope listens to the details from the night in question, she’ll offer her advice and opinion on the situation. It seems that Hope could actually agree with JJ’s decision to shoot after hearing his side of the story. However, Days of our Lives viewers will still likely see a big complication when it comes to JJ’s job.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Theo’s father, Abe Carver, will be devastated about his son being shot, and he’ll demand justice for Theo. Abe, who also happens to be the mayor of Salem, and Hope’s boss, may put pressure on the commissioner to fire JJ from the police force. Hope’s hands could be tied when it comes to JJ’s future on the force, no matter what her opinion on the matter is.

As Days of our Lives fans know, JJ’s girlfriend and partner at the police force is Abe’s daughter and Theo’s older sister, Lani. JJ and Lani’s relationship was in a great place just before the shocking shooting incident, and now it seems that JJ will have to deal with the fallout of that night in so many different aspects of his life.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Do you think Hope will be pressured to fire JJ from the police force?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]