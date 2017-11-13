‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eileen Davidson Not Just Susan – Kristen DiMera, Sister Moira, And Thomas Teased

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for November 2017 reveal that Eileen Davidson is not just playing Susan Banks. Expect her other past characters to make appearances, as well. As long-time viewers know, back in the early 90s, the actress played five roles at the same time. It was a milestone because she was the first to portray that many characters simultaneously. It seems that head writer Ron Carlivati is really making her multi-task by doing something similar for November sweeps.

Right now, Susan Banks made a surprising return. It turns out she is a core character in the Will Horton (Chandler Massey) mystery. However, there are more twists and turns ahead. On Twitter, the official account for the soap opera tweeted out a special promo video. It confirms that Susan Banks is actually Kristen DiMera. The video clip also shows Sister Moira, but that won’t be everyone Eileen Davidson is playing. The soap veteran said in an interview there might also be a Thomas Banks sighting, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“This arc is mostly about Susan, but we can really cram in a lot. A few other people may be making cameos. You might even see a comb-over.”

For newer viewers, who are all these people that Eileen Davidson has played on Days Of Our Lives? Nearly everyone is familiar with Kristen DiMera, who was actually Kristen Blake when she was first introduced. In the promo clip, November sweeps spoilers show her taking a wig off, confirming that Susan Banks is being impersonated by Kristen.

Fans are just starting to get reacquainted with Susan on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers tease that she is deeply involved in brainwashing Will Horton. He now believes he is EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). In the promo clip, Susan informs “her son” that he was married to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

As everyone is aware, Sami is his real mother, who was involved with the real EJ DiMera. It is a complicated, twisted storyline and it is going to get even wackier. The real Susan was mentally unstable, obsessed with Elvis Presley and was the real EJ’s mother. She also didn’t like Sami and thought she was “evil.”

The promo clip also shows a quick glimpse of Sister Moira, another one of Eileen Davidson’s characters on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers suggest she is visiting someone in a hospital bed. The identity of the patient was not revealed. However, if Kristen is disguised as a nun, her plans can’t be good. One of the Salemites could be in danger.

Thomas Banks was Susan’s brother. He was a sleazy character and was part of a kidnapping plot. Kristen abducted young EJ (who was called little Elvis back then) and Susan asked Thomas to get him back. Before he could commit a sin to Kristen, Sister Moira intervened. Then, Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo) helped John Black (Drake Hogestyn) grab little Elvis and return him to Susan.

Expect these characters to appear throughout the month of November. What do you think of Eileen Davidson reprising several roles on Days Of Our Lives?

