Chelsea Houska Shares A Photo Of Husband Cole DeBoer Enjoying The ‘Dad Life’ Amid Adam Lind Arrest Drama

Chelsea Houska may be continuing to face drama with her former boyfriend, Adam Lind, with whom she shares an eight-year-old daughter, but on Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star is focusing on the positive things in life.

Weeks after news of Adam Lind’s latest arrest hit the web, Chelsea Houska has thrown herself full-force into her life as a stay-at-home mom and recently, she posted an image of her husband, Cole DeBoer, enjoying his “dad life” while pushing their nine-month-old son Watson in a stroller.

“Dad life,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her husband and their baby.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year and welcomed their first child together, son Watson, in January of this year. Since then, Houska has been acting as a stay-at-home mom after quitting her job as a cosmetologist. As she recently explained to a fan on Twitter, she rarely even leaves her house. While the reality star was recently required to attend a number of filming sessions with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, she prefers to be with her husband and her kids at their South Dakota home.

“I just don’t leave the house,” Chelsea Houska tweeted days ago.

In other Chelsea Houska news, her former boyfriend Adam Lind was reportedly arrested weeks ago after an alleged domestic incident between him and an unnamed person and thrown behind bars. As a Radar Online report revealed at the time, Officer McGee with the Minnehaha County Jail said that the former reality star had been arrested for “simple assault domestic” on November 2.

In addition to his custody issues with Chelsea Houska, Adam Lind is also battling his second daughter’s mother, Taylor Halbur, who recently requested a court suspend his time with their daughter, 4-year-old Paislee. A short time later, after Lind was ordered to take a drug test, he reportedly showed a “substantial” amount of meth in his system “just over 24 hours before he was to have the parties’ minor child.”

