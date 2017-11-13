Amelia Earhart Gruesome Theory Back In Play: Dog-Size Crabs With Giant Claws Carted Off Remains?

Amelia Earhart was thought to have landed on a remote Pacific island in one of the several theories surrounding her demise, and the only large inhabitants of this island are called coconut crabs. This is a name that doesn’t do the description of these monster crustaceans justice as seen on the video posted above that was recently released by a scientist. According to Fox News, the video, which went viral, showed the grisly way a huge coconut crab killed and devoured a large bird. The video is certainly not for the faint of heart.

These grotesque-looking creatures grow to three feet, which is the length of a medium-size dog. These monstrous creatures of the sea sport huge claws for appendages and they have a jaw like a lion found on its face. These crabs have a killer touch when it comes to its grip coming from both its claws and jaw. They got their name when scientist Charles Darwin witnessed one of these crabs destroying coconuts with its claw, but again, coconut crab may sound just too cute for something this horrific-looking.

One theory that has been around for years suggests that Amelia Earhart was a bit off course in her final known leg of her journey, and when running out of gas, she opted to make an emergency landing on the island, which is called Nikumaroro today. This is one of the places on Earth where the coconut crabs are known to flourish, and it is these crabs that play a big role in the disappearance of Earhart and her navigator’s remains in theory, according to the Washington Post.

Numerous expeditions to this island have turned up items that have led the experts to believe that Earhart and Noonan crashed on Nikumaroro and lived out their remaining days in a makeshift camp waiting for a rescue that never came. Objects found during these expeditions suggested evidence that the two could have survived a crash and lived on this island. These items range from a sextant, much like the one Noonan was known to use in his navigation role, to a jar of freckle cream, which is a product Earhart was known to use daily. Evidence of a campsite, along with other items, have given much fuel to the theory over the years that Earhart and Noonan lived their last days, weeks, months, or even longer on that island before dying there.

The reason that their remains were never found was, in theory, due to the coconut crabs on Nikumaroro Island. It is believed when they did die, the crabs would have carted off their remains and scattered the bones, after picking them clean, along the shoreline of Nikumaroro. Through the years, this theory has bubbled up and debated like back in 2013 when the Smithsonian published an article titled, “Coconut Crabs Eat Everything From Kittens To, Maybe, Amelia Earhart.”

