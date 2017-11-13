Twitter has been lighting up with users lashing out at former baseball star Sammy Sosa, who is unrecognizable due to skin bleaching. Sammy Sosa is being called out on social media for skin bleaching, which he freely admits and seems to believe is no big deal. However, Twitter users and celebs are suggesting that it is self-hatred and that Sosa no longer wanted to have dark skin. They are also claiming that Sosa is using the skin-bleaching cream to follow a traditional “European beauty standard” because there are plenty of moisturizers which don’t have the “side effect” of bleaching your skin.

TMZ caught up with T.I. at LAX and asked what he thinks of Sammy Sosa’s bleached appearance. T.I. initially shook his head after being asked what he thinks it’s all about. “Self-hate” was the response, and T.I. is not alone, as many people are wondering why Sosa would continue to use a product that has changed his appearance so drastically if that was not his intention.

For years, Sosa denied he was bleaching his skin, but now he claims that the skin bleaching is no big deal and doesn’t go to the same level as some others in the spotlight.

“I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson.”

But others disagree, saying that his skin looks a lot like Michael Jackson.

Sammy Sosa esta irreconocible tras sufrir drástica transformación. https://t.co/srNRfJCsKX — holaciudad.com (@holaciudad) November 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa, 49, explains that the bleaching is a side effect of the skin moisturizer he uses.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some. It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”

Sosa claims that the lights for television also make his skin look lighter than it really is. Sosa, who is a native of the Dominican Republic (and of Haitian heritage), says he can only buy this specific moisturizer in Europe. Sosa obviously also uses the cream on the skin of his hands and chest too because they match the color of his face.

But the comments on Twitter about Sammy Sosa’s appearance and bleached skin range from statements about self-hatred and race to humor and concerns about Sosa’s mental health. One woman wondered if her Sammy Sosa rookie baseball card would be worth more “now that Sosa is white.”

“Self-hatred has become so ingrained into the psyche of Sammy, he doesn’t realize he’s doing more damage beyond himself. This is truly sad.”

Another person on Twitter said that Sosa is the definition of the racism that exists in the Dominican Republic, saying that Sosa wants to look white but still occasionally be part of the black community.

“Sammy Sosa is the epitome of Anti-Blackness from the Dominican Republic, and wanting to be white but wanting to partake in Black Culture.”

Others wondered whether Sammy Sosa is having a mid-life crisis or if he was going through something psychological.

Love yourself don't change who you are for anybody!!..

I can't beleive this is what Sammy Sosa looks like now in days.Creepy????????????????#KeetIt???? pic.twitter.com/5pVnXdh0nC — Josue Rodriguez (@617nation) November 13, 2017

Yesha Callahan of the Root says that Sammy Sosa has made the transition from black to white and is not being honest with himself if he continues to explain that the bleaching of his skin was not purposeful. Callahan asks whether Sammy Sosa’s life was so terrible as a brown-skinned Dominican. She also wonders what he tells his six children who she says are “various shades of brown.”

“Does he tell his children to love their brown skin? Or recommend bleaching products to them as well?”

She says it’s sad that Sosa hated his skin so much that he would go to such drastic levels to change it. She hopes that Sosa will have an epiphany and realize that he could have just loved the color God made him.

“They say beauty is skin deep, but self-hate is even deeper.”

T.I. Calls Sammy Sosa's Alleged Skin Bleaching An Act Of "Self-Hate" https://t.co/XdvCTs5BSq pic.twitter.com/EHovZoWqRC — Ricky Rick (@rikyrisky_rick) November 13, 2017

What do you think of Sammy Sosa and his skin bleaching? Do you believe Sosa that it’s simply a side effect of his skin moisturizer, or do you agree with T.I. that it’s about self-hatred?

[Featured Image by Diane Bondareff/AP Images]