‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Reveals How She Explains Adam Lind’s Absence To Daughter Aubree

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska will have a lot to talk about when she’s in the spotlight during Part 1 of the big finale special. A newly released sneak peek of Chelsea’s segment reveals that she’ll tackle the tough subject of her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, and how she addresses issues about him to their daughter, Aubree.

According to the newly released clip from MTV, Chelsea Houska will open up to Dr. Drew Pinsky about Adam Lind during Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion. While it’s been a season full of very happy memories for Chelsea, including the birth of her second child, son Watson Cole, and the celebration of her marriage to husband Cole DeBoer, it’s also been difficult for her when it comes to her daughter Aubree and her father, Adam Lind.

In the sneak peek, Chelsea tells Dr. Drew that she tries to “sugarcoat” the situation with Adam, but that she doesn’t want to lie to her daughter about her father. As many Teen Mom 2 viewers know, Adam Lind did not appear on this season of the show, and earlier this year failed a court ordered drug test when he tested positive for meth. Throughout the season, Aubree was seen telling Houska that her father was absent from their visitation time, which is held at Adam’s parents house.

In the segment, Chelsea Houska also revealed that she believes Aubree is “old enough” that there is an “age appropriate way to explain things” when it comes to Adam Lind. The Teen Mom 2 star added that she will tell her daughter that Lind “doesn’t always make the best decisions, and because of that someone has to be there” for her visits with her dad, which are supervised by his parents.

Dr. Drew then asked Chelsea Houska if she had talked to Aubree about Adam’s drug problem in any way. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she had not, and Dr. Drew then gave her some tips on how to go about that, such as telling her that her father had an “illness” or saying that he’s “not well” which “affects his ability to follow through.” The MTV mom then agreed that Pinsky’s phrasing was a “good way to go about it.”

Fans can watch more of Chelsea Houska’s interview during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which airs Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

