‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Nov. 15: Lily Hears A Shocker, Paul Gets A Tip About Scott

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, November 15, reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) shocks Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil). Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) tells Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) not to lose hope, her family will find them. Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) tells Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) that they got a break in the case. It looks like an exciting episode ahead on Young and the Restless.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby reassures Scott that her family will be coming for them soon. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she knows her family will come looking for her. They won’t let Zack (Ryan Ashton) get away with this. Scott wants to believe her and remembers when Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) pulled off a risky rescue for him in the Middle East.

Lily overhears Victoria trashing Abby. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily couldn’t believe her ears. Abby was kidnapped, and Victoria used it to her advantage and suggested that Abby “asked for this.” Lily couldn’t hold her tongue and told Victoria that she should be ashamed of herself.

“Your sister is missing, and you are going to throw her under the bus?” Lily asked.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria will change her tune, clarifying that she knows Abby didn’t want to be kidnapped, but she tends to pick the wrong men.

Today on #YR, Lily is blindsided by Juliet and Chelsea's past is exposed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/djvwagh8ik pic.twitter.com/98f1yeGMHs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 9, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) will offer Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) support in this challenging time. She will provide him words of encouragement. She feels confident that his son will turn out of this just fine. Cane appreciates her taking time to confront him. Could this be the start of something more?

Paul contacts Sharon to reveal they just got their first big break in the case. Young and the Restless spoilers state that they may have found a way to find Scott. Paul explains that they have the GPS coordinates of Scott’s last call. Sharon wonders if it will help since Scott’s last call was hours earlier.

The Y&R spoilers suggest that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) will have a hot tip for Paul and could lead to finding Scott and Abby later in the week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]