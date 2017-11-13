‘205 Live’ Star Neville To Make A WWE Television Return Soon?

It looks like the chaos that WWE ensued a few weeks ago may be subsiding. For a period of time, there were reports of current talent not being as happy with the company as expected. On top of rumors that Nia Jax walked out of Raw, which were reported by the Wrestling Observer to be overblown, perhaps the biggest story is the frustration that former Cruiserweight Champion Neville has with WWE.

Various outlets have reported that Neville was unhappy with his direction in the WWE, being relegated to a struggling 205 Live brand, and being left off of the WrestleMania DVD. Although he was a part of the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show and successfully defended the title against Austin Aries, Neville was still amid cruiserweight talent who were not as popular, which did not elevate his character much. He would feud with Enzo Amore, who is a good addition to the brand but still desired more.

In an interview with legendary cruiserweight star Shane Helms on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, he stated that Neville should leave the company if he does not feel happy with working there. He also mentioned how there are a lot of members of the 205 Live roster that looks like “40-50 other guys” in the indies. He added that the business is all about bringing attention, which Enzo Amore is doing. He embraced a “you only live once” mentality, and felt that Neville should leave if he is miserable.

Could Neville Be Returning Back To WWE Television Soon?

There may be some good news for Neville fans. According to a recent report from PWInsider, the former champion is having some very positive talks with WWE, and is expected to return to the ring. Moreover, there was one source that stated he may return as early as this week, although that has not been confirmed.

With Enzo Amore and Kalisto at the helm of the 205 Live roster, there is certainly a significant need of adding more depth to the list of names from the standpoint of popularity. At this point, WWE should prioritize bringing in talent to beef up the division in order to gain any more viewers.

