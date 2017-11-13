Sledgehammer Addresses ‘Call Of Duty: WW2’ Server Issues

The second weekend of Call of Duty: WW2 and the first double XP weekend continued to be a messy affair for Sledgehammer Games. The studio shared an update Sunday evening explaining its developers are working around the clock to fix server and connection issues but the game’s community is becoming antsy.

The most serious of the launch issues appear to be behind Call of Duty: WW2 but players are still facing problems like disconnects that cause the loss of progress earned as well as general connection issues. Sledgehammer turned off dedicated servers in the game recently and moved multiplayer matches to a peer-to-peer solution. This has the downside of host advantage and the migration of hosts but is only a temporary workaround.

Sledgehammer is currently working to bring dedicated servers back into Call of Duty: WW2. The developer has begun testing bringing back dedicated servers in the United States on the PlayStation 4. There’s no word on how long this test will last before the studio brings them back for everyone but a recent Twitter post states initial results are encouraging and the studio will begin expanding dedicated servers to the Xbox One in the United States.

Unfortunately, there are no details on compensating players for the loss of Supply Crates or character progress and stats due to disconnects. Sledgehammer states it has found the cause of the issue and is putting out an update soon.

Headquarters, meanwhile, will continue to be a solo experience for the time being. Sledgehammer Games needs to get all the other connection and server issues fixed in Call of Duty: WW2 before it worries about opening the game’s social space up to matchmaking once more. Those that need company or want to complete the “Commend a Fellow Soldier” task will need to invite a friend to join them in Headquarters.

A promised update to the PC over the weekend that mirrors a recent console update was delayed while Sledgehammer works on the various Call of Duty: WW2 connection and server problems. This was done so the more critical issues can be addressed on the PC and other platforms.

Two weeks’ worth of problems since Call of Duty: WW2 launched has tested the patience of the community. The game’s Reddit group and social channels are filled with anger and sarcastic posts directed at the game.

Activision and Sledgehammer have plenty to crow about with half a billion dollars in sales but the long-term health of Call of Duty: WW2 is dependent on getting the pressing issues fixed quickly.

[Featured Image by Sledgehammer Games/Activision]